Call of Duty Warzone players annoyed with the game’s unplayable state ahead of Season Two

Call of Duty Warzone is one of the most popular battle royale titles out there, but fans are not at all impressed by the game’s current state. Interference by cheaters and various bugs and glitches have always been persisting issues in the Call of Duty Warzone. Recently, many players claimed that the game right now is almost unplayable, with more issues popping up every day.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



More intel: We’ve deployed a number of updates, but more needs to be done. Thank you for being patient while we delay the release of Season Two in #Vanguard and #Warzone to prioritize ongoing work to balance and optimize your current gameplay experience.More intel: bit.ly/S2CommunityUpd… We’ve deployed a number of updates, but more needs to be done. Thank you for being patient while we delay the release of Season Two in #Vanguard and #Warzone to prioritize ongoing work to balance and optimize your current gameplay experience.More intel: bit.ly/S2CommunityUpd… https://t.co/iBWEVQFwpf

Warzone players are already familiar with the glitches and bugs they have experienced since the game was launched. Despite Activision's anti-cheat measures and updates, they have failed to eradicate the bugs and hackers, who have kept on infiltrating the game and ruining the player’s experience.

With the introduction of the new Caldera map, the state of the game has deteriorated and players are facing bugs and glitches in every single match.

Call of Duty Warzone players disappointed with the game’s unplayable state

Zesty @ZestyCODLeaks #Vanguard/



I think I’ve seen this before



(via #Warzone Season 2 art has been found in the PlayStation database!I think I’ve seen this before(via @SizePlaystation #Vanguard/#Warzone Season 2 art has been found in the PlayStation database!I think I’ve seen this before 😉👀(via @SizePlaystation) https://t.co/CjIC3DagfH

With Season 2 leaks already doing the rounds on the internet, fans of the title are wondering whether the devs will tackle real gaming issues.

Hackers are already very active in the game and have used several hacks to use flying cars, create walls, aimbots, and more. Recently, cheaters are using a new hack to hide their gamer tags from players. This makes it more difficult for players to report these hackers.

With the end of Warzone Pacific Season One approaching, players thought Activision would improve the game’s condition but instead, the game is now ‘unplayable’ according to fans.

Leon Harris @l_wont_fail @ToXsiK @ChasxFrench COD still horrible 🤦🏾‍♂️ Hackers everywhere and came has way too many bugs @ToXsiK @ChasxFrench COD still horrible 🤦🏾‍♂️ Hackers everywhere and came has way too many bugs

Chris @Gaming_Misfits_ … somehow u manage to break warzone and mw. Get it together and fix the bugs! @CallofDuty No where! This map is a 🗑… somehow u manage to break warzone and mw. Get it together and fix the bugs! @CallofDuty No where! This map is a 🗑 🔥… somehow u manage to break warzone and mw. Get it together and fix the bugs!

Reddit and Twitter posts revealed many fans complaining about the game’s unplayable state due to faulty hit registration and ineffective anti-cheat measures. A Warzone fan commented:

“Something just feels off about this game. I hate being a conspiracy theorist but I genuinely feel like RICOCHET does not work in regular BR like it does in Vanguard Royale.”

Another player posted on Reddit saying:

“The hitreg is just terrible, shoot 10 MP40 shots in a player's back close range and he turns around and kills you instantly with shots at your feet. It's just unplayable right now.”

Wale 🇳🇬 🇵🇭 🇨🇦 @gamerwalt #warzone

Stopped playing warzone since Caldera. From Versansk to Caldera was just bad. The mechanics and feel is just terrible. Miss the good old days oc COD Stopped playing warzone since Caldera. From Versansk to Caldera was just bad. The mechanics and feel is just terrible. Miss the good old days oc COD #warzoneStopped playing warzone since Caldera. From Versansk to Caldera was just bad. The mechanics and feel is just terrible. Miss the good old days oc COD

SugarBread @sugarbreadyt #TeamRICOCHET #cod The Warzone “anti cheat” is falling apart. After seeing no cheaters when the game first came out I’ve ran into 3 rage hackers in the last 24 hours. Watched him rage hack until the very end. The game isn’t detecting anything. I want to uninstall. #warzone The Warzone “anti cheat” is falling apart. After seeing no cheaters when the game first came out I’ve ran into 3 rage hackers in the last 24 hours. Watched him rage hack until the very end. The game isn’t detecting anything. I want to uninstall. #warzone #TeamRICOCHET #cod

Also Read Article Continues below

Activision has already apologized to the players while addressing the issue and claimed that they are working on improving the state of both Warzone and Vanguard. These claims can only be verified when Activision releases the Call of Duty Warzone Pacific Season Two update on February 14, 2022.

Edited by R. Elahi