Call of Duty Warzone pros claim Raven enhances “bullet reg” for low K/D players

Recently, plenty of top-tier Call of Duty Warzone players have been shadow banned after receiving an influx of reports causing these players to switch to new accounts. After playing a few matches on the new account, many have begun to speculate that low K/D accounts are receiving a boost in aim assist as well as enhanced “bullet reg”.

“Bullet registration”, also known as “bullet reg”, is defined as the number of shots the game registers as successful hits against a player's enemies. The accuracy of the “bullet reg” is an important factor in identifying the perfect combat outcome between players. The “bullet reg” is based on connectivity and exhibits some inaccuracies when the server is not up to par.

Call of Duty Warzone pros claim "Bullet reg" anomaly in low K/D accounts

However, professional Warzone players believe that, after a few games on low K/D accounts, they experienced a significant increase in "bullet reg" accuracy, giving them an advantage in combat.

Luke @Flxnked

Playing on a 0.3kd account to see if I shoot missles on another account or if I just suck
Update: it is an ABSURD difference in bullet reg

Many Warzone players have backed up these claims, revealing similar experiences after switching to low K/D accounts. Popular Warzone player, Flxnked, claims that, after testing out the game with a 0.3 K/D account, he found an “absurd difference” in the “bullet reg”.

Another Call of Duty gamer by the name of zSmit, also added that he has faced similar issues while playing on a 0.7 K/D account. Many gamers claimed that Raven also offers significant improvement to aim assist for low K/D.

OMiT Smit @zSmitOfficial
gojj i was 7 bulleting people with an mp40 on a .7 alt

It seems like the “bullet reg” enhancements in Call of Duty Warzone have been put in place to make the game more engaging for new players, but this revelation has come with mixed reviews from the community.

Many claim that it goes against the game's inherent competitive spirit of having the more skilled player come out on top, while others consider it a necessary inclusion to make the game more enjoyable for lesser skilled players.

Raven has yet to comment on the issue, making the correlation between the game's “bullet reg” and K/D ratio purely speculation at this point. Players can try it out themselves using an alternative account to confirm or deny the issue's legitimacy.

