New Warzone bug is blinding players in Rebirth Island

Call of Duty Warzone is at its worst possible state at the moment. The community has gradually started disliking the Caldera map, and there are several POIs that are completely ignored in the majority of the matches. Furthermore, the second season of Warzone and Vanguard has been delayed by the devs because of glitches and stability issues.

In its current state, the Battle Royale title has become a tad unplayable. A new bug was spotted on the Rebirth Island map where players were getting blinded while trying to pick up floor loot.

Flash bangs and concussion nades are very problematic for players as they hinder visual and sound cues. However, if a glitch keeps blinding players, it ruins the experience of the game.

Multiple players have spotted this glitch where their entire screen is taken over by a white flash whenever they approach floor loot on Rebirth Island.

Players unable to pick up floor loot on Warzone Rebirth Island as items keep blinding them

A video was posted on Reddit where the player clearly showcased how this new glitch was blinding players on the map.

As can be seen in the video above, the player is unable to view the majority of his screen due to the white flash. A lot of players who regularly play Warzone on PC commented that they have faced the bug more than they would like.

However, the person who posted the video commented saying this was happening to him on the PS4 (Slim version). Console players are reportedly facing the same bug that affects PC players in the game.

This glitch has been spotted in multiple POIs like Harbor and Security on the Rebirth Island map. Players in the comments of the above post joked that currently, the Store is the only place in the game where there are no bugs to be found.

With multiple bugs and glitches still ruining the game, Raven Software and Activision have a lot on their hands to fix before they can release the second season of Vanguard.

