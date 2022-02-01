×
Create
Notifications

Warzone player secretly exploits the opponent loadout drop issue to win a game

Loadout drops have been a popular topic in the Warzone community (Image via Activision Games)
Loadout drops have been a popular topic in the Warzone community (Image via Activision Games)
Subrat Mukharjee
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Feb 01, 2022 11:31 PM IST
Feature

Since the Pacific update, loadout drops have been a popular topic in the Warzone community. While players continue to argue about the adjustment, they should consider discussing another feature. A bright blue icon appears on the player's screen when loadout markers are phoned in. This shows the player where it is and how far they are from it.

A Reddit post by 'peteoc22' revealed that they had been hiding by employing a strange feature in plain sight. The player was able to gain an easy down and, eventually, a kill due to this. While it appears to be a helpful tool, it may need to be altered since a player has discovered a way to misuse, which seems to be a standard function.

Getting a win in Warzone can take some complex challenges, and one player went to great lengths to score a victory by hiding in plain sight by exploiting an enemy loadout drop UI feature.

Players in Warzone employ a stealth strategy to get an advantage

See the enemy's point of view in the first image, which is focused on the blue Loadout Drop symbol, which indicates how far away the package is. Peteoc is camping just where the marker is on the opponent's screen in the second image.

Because the symbol is so enormous, the enemy couldn't find them because they hid behind this UI element. Peteoc sat in this position until the opponent was directly in their sights. This allowed them to get a free down and go for an easy final kill. The streamer was the unfortunate victim of this strange interaction.

The streamer was the unfortunate victim of this strange interaction (Image via Twitch /Moonryde)
The streamer was the unfortunate victim of this strange interaction (Image via Twitch /Moonryde)

Someone was lurking right next to the loadout drop, which 'Moonryde' couldn't see. After seeing this, a fan wondered if there was a way to remove some of the visuals. "Is there a way to make all of the markings smaller, disappear, or be more transparent?"

Also ReadArticle Continues below

While this isn't a game-breaking problem, it can make for a more irritating experience. As a result, fans will have to wait and see whether it becomes a more significant issue that Raven wishes to address.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी