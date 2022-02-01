Warzone player secretly exploits the opponent loadout drop issue to win a game

Since the Pacific update, loadout drops have been a popular topic in the Warzone community. While players continue to argue about the adjustment, they should consider discussing another feature. A bright blue icon appears on the player's screen when loadout markers are phoned in. This shows the player where it is and how far they are from it.

A Reddit post by 'peteoc22' revealed that they had been hiding by employing a strange feature in plain sight. The player was able to gain an easy down and, eventually, a kill due to this. While it appears to be a helpful tool, it may need to be altered since a player has discovered a way to misuse, which seems to be a standard function.

Getting a win in Warzone can take some complex challenges, and one player went to great lengths to score a victory by hiding in plain sight by exploiting an enemy loadout drop UI feature.

Players in Warzone employ a stealth strategy to get an advantage

See the enemy's point of view in the first image, which is focused on the blue Loadout Drop symbol, which indicates how far away the package is. Peteoc is camping just where the marker is on the opponent's screen in the second image.

Because the symbol is so enormous, the enemy couldn't find them because they hid behind this UI element. Peteoc sat in this position until the opponent was directly in their sights. This allowed them to get a free down and go for an easy final kill. The streamer was the unfortunate victim of this strange interaction.

Someone was lurking right next to the loadout drop, which 'Moonryde' couldn't see. After seeing this, a fan wondered if there was a way to remove some of the visuals. "Is there a way to make all of the markings smaller, disappear, or be more transparent?"

While this isn't a game-breaking problem, it can make for a more irritating experience. As a result, fans will have to wait and see whether it becomes a more significant issue that Raven wishes to address.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar