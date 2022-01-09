Call of Duty Warzone Pacific system requirements in 2022

Call of Duty Warzone Pacific has been an interesting release when it comes to FPS games. The gaming community is no stranger to the Call of Duty series.

Call of Duty Warzone Pacific was the first free-to-play game from the franchise and became an incredible success since its release. It also introduced fans of the series to a "Call of Duty" game that actively revolves around the Battle Royale genre.

There are plenty of different game modes along with an ever expanding collection of weapons to keep the players engaged. Given the competitive nature of Call of Duty Warzone Pacific, it's essential for players to use a system that can run the game as efficiently as possible.

System requirements for Call of Duty Warzone Pacific for 2022

The first noticeable detail that grabs the attention of Call of Duty Warzone Pacific players is the game's rising demand for storage space. Furthermore, the game has received several new maps and weapons from the Call of Duty titles which arrived after its release.

Call of Duty Warzone Pacific is extremely intense on a graphical scale and requires a lot of heavy work to be shared by the GPU. Needless to say, the GPU needs to be top notch, especially for competitive Call of Duty fans. Coupled with that, CPU and RAM also share a lot of load along with the storage capacity as the game keeps pushing its limits.

Minimum Requirements for Call of Duty Warzone Pacific in 2022

Prospective players must possess the minimum system requirements before grabbing their copies of Call of Duty Warzone Pacific.

CPU: Intel Core i3-4340 or AMD FX-6300

CPU SPEED: Info

RAM: 8 GB

OS: Windows 7 64-Bit (SP1) or Windows 10 64-Bit (1709 or later)

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670 / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 or AMD Radeon HD 7950

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 175 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2048 MB

Recommended specifications for Call of Duty Warzone Pacific in 2022

For the ultimate Call of Duty experience, one must possess top notch hardware. With that being said, here are the ideal system requirements for Call of Duty Warzone Pacific:

CPU: Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen R5 1600X Processor

CPU SPEED: Info

RAM: 12 GB

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest Service Pack)

VIDEO CARD: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 4GB / GTX 1660 6GB or AMD Radeon R9 390 / AMD RX 580

PIXEL SHADER: 5.1

VERTEX SHADER: 5.1

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 175 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 4096 MB

