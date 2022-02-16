Call of Duty Warzone Season Two: All weapon and attachment changes

Call of Duty has launched Season Two for Warzone and Vanguard, and with it has brought a slew of new content.

The annualized first-person military shooter franchise Call of Duty has garnered a massive fanbase since its inception almost two decades ago. The latest iteration of the franchise, Vanguard, takes the title to its Second World War-era roots with a period-appropriate arsenal and an engaging gameplay design.

While it originally started as a free-to-play alternative to Call of Duty Modern Warfare, the battle royale title Call of Duty Warzone established itself to be one of the most popular titles of its genre.

Following integration with Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, Call of Duty Warzone is currently being integrated with Call of Duty Vanguard.

The launch of Season Two introduced four new weapons to Call of Duty Vanguard and Call of Duty Warzone, as well as a rebalancing of weapons states.

Call of Duty Warzone Season Two Weapons changes

New Weapons in Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard

KG M40: Assault Rifle (VG)

Workhorse assault rifle. Naturally steady and accurate.

Whitley: Light Machine Gun (VG)

Heavy long-range machine gun, cumbersome but consistent.

New Unlock Challenge Missions in Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard (VG):

Cooper Carbine: Assault Rifle

Using Assault Rifles, get 5 or more headshots in 15 different completed matches.

Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle: Sniper Rifle

Using Sniper Rifles, get 10 single-shot eliminations in 15 different completed matches.

Sawtooth: Melee

Eliminate 5 stunned enemies 15 in different completed matches.

Weapon Adjustments in Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard

A tip for parsing the following changes: An attribute can increase and be detrimental, or decrease and be beneficial. While considering the below changes, it is recommended to focus on the “down from” or “up from” language.

“Down from” will always indicate a negative effect, while “up from” will always be positive.

All Vanguard Weapons have had their Ballistics behavior adjusted to more closely match MW and BOCW Weapons.

Assault Rifle changes in Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard

Assault Rifle Alpha (VG)

ADS Speed decreased to .26, down from .255

C58 (BOCW)

Recoil Deviation increased

Recoil Magnitude increased

Volkssturmgewehr (VG)

ADS Speed decreased to .265, down from .26

Handgun changes in Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard

Klauser (VG)

Bullet Velocity increased to 390, up from 353

Machine Pistol (VG)

Mid Damage increased to 16, up from 15

Top Break (VG)

Bullet Velocity increased to 399, up from 360

Max Damage Range increased to 925, up from 800

Mid Damage increased to 34, up from 30

Min Damage increased to 26, up from 24

Light Machine Gun changes in Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard

DP27 (VG)

Lower Torso Multiplier decreased to 1, down from 1.1

Light Machine Gun Charlie (VG)

Left Upper Arm Multiplier decreased to 1, down from 1.1

Lower Torso Multiplier decreased to 1, down from 1.1

Right Upper Arm Multiplier decreased to 1, down from 1.1

Marksman Rifle changes in Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard

M1 Garand (VG)

Recoil behavior adjusted

Sniper Rifle changes in Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard

3-Line Rifle (VG)

ADS Speed increased to .517, down from .5

ADS Movement Speed increased by 27.1%

Gun Bob decreased

Movement Speed increased by 3.7%

Neck Damage Multiplier increased to 1.6, up from 1.5

Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle (VG)

ADS Speed increased to .66, up from .7

Kar98k (VG)

ADS Speed decreased to .455, down from .29

Type 99 (VG)

ADS Speed increased to .48, up from .58

Gun Bob decreased

Submachine Gun changes in Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard

Submachine Gun Charlie (VG)

Maximum Damage Range decreased to 422, down from 473

Mid Damage Range decreased to 600, down from 612

Type 100 (VG)

Gun Kick adjusted

Welgun (VG)

Maximum Damage Range decreased to 525, down from 581

Mid Damage Range decreased to 734, down from 778

Call of Duty Warzone Season Two Attachments Changes

General

Cleared up Pro, Con, and Stat Bar inconsistencies for most Vanguard Attachments.

Ammunition changes in Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard

Incendiary (VG)

Base Burn Damage decreased to 6, down from 9

No longer decreases Damage Range by 5%

Now decreases Damage by 10% (3% for Sniper Rifles)

Lengthened (VG)

Bullet Velocity increased by 10%, down from 30%

Barrels changes in Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard

3-Line Rifle (VG)

270mm Voz Carbine

ADS Speed increased by 7%, up from 5%

Bullet Velocity decreased by 10%, up from 20%

500mm MN Custom

ADS Speed decreased by 8%, down from 5%

Movement Speed decreased by 2.5%, down from 2%

Now decreases ADS Movement Speed by 3%

Now decreases Sprint to Fire Speed by 5%

Now increases Bullet Velocity by 20%

Empress 514mm F01

Now increases Bullet Velocity by 17%

Empress 700mm TN02

Now decreases ADS Speed by 10%

Now decreases Movement Speed by 2%

Now decreases Sprint to Fire Speed by 7%

Now increases Bullet Velocity by 30%

Kovalevskaya 700mm

Now decreases Horizontal Recoil Control by 10%

Now decreases Vertical Recoil Control by 10%

Now increases ADS Speed by 4%

Now increases Muzzle Velocity by 15%

Now increases Neck Damage by 10%

Kovalevskaya 820mm R1MN

Now decreases ADS Movement Speed by 3%

Now decreases Movement Speed by 3%

Now increases Bullet Velocity by 35%

AS44 (VG)

Kovalevskaya 615mm

ADS Movement Speed decreased by 2%, up from 8%

ADS Speed decreased by 12%, up from 20%

Now decreases Hip Fire Accuracy by 15%

Now decreases Movement Speed by 1.6%

Now increases Bullet Velocity by 40%

ZAC 650mm Precision

Now decreases ADS Speed by 6%

Now increases Bullet Velocity by 30%

Assault Rifle Alpha (VG)

Krausnick 620mm Precision

Initial Recoil Control increased by 40%, down from 80%

Now increases Bullet Velocity by 30%

Now decreases ADS Speed by 6%

VDD 760mm 05B

ADS Movement Speed decreased by 2%, up from 6.5%

Now decreases ADS Speed by 12%

Now decreases Movement Speed by 2%

Now increases Bullet Velocity by 40%

Assault Rifle Bravo (VG)

Botti 270mm CXIII-P

Now decreases ADS Speed by 6%

Now increases Bullet Velocity by 30%

Imeritto 180mm 02BI

Muzzle Velocity decreased by 8%, up from 10%

Assault Rifle Charlie (VG)

CGC 27” 2B

ADS Movement Speed decreased by 2%, up from 8%

Now decreases ADS Speed by 12%

Now decreases Hip Fire Accuracy by 15%

Now decreases Movement Speed by 1.5%

Now increases Bullet Velocity by 40%

CGC 30” XL

ADS Movement Speed decreased by 6%, up from 12%

Movement Speed decreased by 3%, up from 8%

Now increases Bullet Velocity by 45%

Cooper 21” Scythe

Now decreases ADS Speed by 6%

Now increases Bullet Velocity by 30%

Assault Rifle Hotel (VG)

Empress 620mm Precision

Now decreases ADS Speed by 6%

Now increases Bullet Velocity by 30%

Cooper Carbine (VG)

14” Gracey Rapid

Horizontal Recoil Control decreased by 40%, down from 36%

Vertical Recoil Control decreased by 11%, down from 5.9%

18” Ragdoll G45

Bullet Velocity increased by 30%, down from 40%

Now decreases ADS Speed by 10%

Now decreases Movement Speed by 1.3

22” Cooper Custom

Now decreases ADS Movement Speed by 2%

Now decreases ADS Speed by 12%

Now decreases Hip Fire Accuracy by 15%

Now decreases Movement Speed by 2%

Now increases Bullet Velocity by 40%

DP27 (VG)

Kovalevskaya 604mm

Damage Range increased by 50%, down from 60%

Now decreases ADS Speed by 6%

Now decreases Movement Speed by 1%

Now decreases Sprint to Fire Speed by 5%

Now increases Bullet Velocity by 30%

Kovalevskaya 680mm B02D

Now decreases ADS Movement Speed by 2%

Now decreases ADS Speed by 12%

Now decreases Hip Fire Accuracy by 15%

Now decreases Movement Speed by 1.5%

Now increases Bullet Velocity by 40%

Einhorn Revolving (VG)

Klauser 560mm Rapid

Damage Range decreased by 25%, up from 30%

Klauser 610mm Light

Damage Range decreased by 8%, up from 10%

Muzzle Velocity decreased by 12%, up from 20%

Klauser 710mm 02B

ADS Speed decreased by 12%, down from 10%

ADS Spread (bloom) decreased by 30%, up from 25%

Now decreases ADS Movement Speed by 2%

Now decreases Movement Speed by 2%

Now increases Bullet Velocity by 40%

G43 (VG)

ZP 770mm Precision

Now decreases ADS Speed by 6%

Now increases Bullet Velocity by 30%

Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle (VG)

420mm Empress

Now decreases ADS Speed by 10%

Now decreases ADS Movement Speed by 3%

Now decreases Movement Speed by 2.5%

Now increases Bullet Velocity by 10%

440mm Anastasia Custom

ADS Movement Speed decreased by 6%, up from 12%

Movement Speed decreased by 3%, up from 8%

Now increases Bullet Velocity by 20%

Kar98k (VG)

VDD 660mm 05HE

Movement Speed decreased by 5%, down from 4%

Now decreases ADS Movement Speed by 5%

Now increases Bullet Velocity by 50%

VDD RE02K

ADS Speed decreased by 7%, up from 8%

Bullet Velocity increased by 30%, down from 40%

Light Machine Gun Charlie (VG)

Oak & Shield 590mm Model 2B

Sustained Recoil decreased by 25%, up from 30%

Queen’s 615mm Crown

Now decreases ADS Speed by 6%

Now increases Bullet Velocity by 30%

Queen’s 705mm Royal

ADS Speed decreased by 12%, down from 10%

Now decreases ADS Movement Speed by 2%

Now decreases Hip Fire Accuracy by 15%

Now decreases Movement Speed by 1.5%

Now increases Bullet Velocity by 40%

Queen’s 775m Scepter

ADS Movement Speed decreased by 6%, up from 12%

Movement Speed decreased by 3%, up from 8%

Now increases Bullet Velocity by 45%

M1 Garand (VG)

Chariot 26” Precision

Now decreases ADS Speed by 6%

Now increases Bullet Velocity by 30%

Recoil behavior adjusted

CGC Ironsides

ADS Movement Speed decreased by 6%, up from 12%

Movement Speed decreased by 3%, up from 8%

Now increases Bullet Velocity by 50%

MG42 (VG)

VDD 680mm 31M

Now decreases ADS Movement Speed by 2.5%

Now decreases ADS Speed by 12%

Now decreases Hip Fire Accuracy by 15%

Now decreases Movement Speed by 2.5%

Now increases Bullet Velocity by 40%

VDD 890mm 32M Luftschutz

ADS Speed decreased by 18%, down from 16%

Horizontal Recoil Control increased by 35%, down from 40%

Now increases Bullet Velocity by 45%

Vertical Recoil Control increased by 35%, down from 40%

Owen Gun (VG)

Hockenson 305mm Precision

Now decreases ADS Move Speed by 1.7%

Now decreases ADS Speed by 5%

Now increases Bullet Velocity by 30%

PPSh-41 (VG)

ZAC 300mm

Now decreases ADS Speed by 6%

Now increases Bullet Velocity by 10%

RATT (VG)

Empress 129mm B03TT

Max Damage increased to 32, up from 30

Min Damage increased to 26, up from 24

Sten (VG)

Hockenson 348mm B13S

Neck Damage Multiplier increased to 1, up from .95

Now increases Bullet Velocity by 30%

SA 65mm Rapid

Horizontal Recoil Control decreased by 30%, up from 35%

Submachine Gun Charlie (VG)

Krausnick 317mm 04B

Now decreases ADS Movement Speed by 2%

Now decreases ADS Speed by 12%

Now decreases Hip Fire Accuracy by 15%

Now decreases Movement Speed by 1.5%

Now increases Bullet Velocity by 20%

SVT-40 (VG)

Kovalevskaya 800mm B03

ADS Movement Speed decreased by 6%, up from 12%

Movement Speed decreased by 3%, up from 8%

Now increases Bullet Velocity by 50%

ZAC 730mm Precision

ADS Speed decreased by 7%, up from 10%

Now increases Bullet Velocity by 30%

Top Break (VG)

Wilkie W-7

Now increases Bullet Velocity by 6%

Now increases Neck Damage by 10%

Type 100 (VG)

Shiraishi 374mm

ADS Speed decreased by 16%, up from 20%

Now increases Bullet Velocity by 30%

Vertical Recoil Control increased by 38%, down from 40%

Shiraishi Precision

Neck Damage Multiplier increased to 1.05, up from .95

Now increases Bullet Velocity by 20%

Now decreases ADS Speed by 6%

Type 99 (VG)

Shiraishi 712mm Sniper

ADS Movement Speed decreased by 6%, up from 12%

Movement Speed decreased by 3%, up from 8%

Now increases Bullet Velocity by 40%

Welgun (VG)

120mm Gawain Short

Now decreases Bullet Velocity by 3.8%

Now decreases Damage Range by 6%

Now decreases Vertical Recoil Control by 4%

Fire Rate increased by 9.3%, down from 12.5%

320mm SA Shrouded

ADS Movement Speed decreased by 6%, up from 7%

ADS Speed decreased by 18%, up from 20%

Movement Speed decreased by 3%, up from 6%

Now increases Bullet Velocity by 30%

Magazine changes in Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard

3-Line Rifle (VG)

.30-06 20 Round Mags

Bullet Velocity decreased by 10%, up from 20%

Assault Rifle Alpha (VG)

7.62 Gorenko 50 Round Mags

Bullet Velocity decreased by 22%, up from 30%

Vertical Recoil Control increased by 29%, down from 30%

Cooper Carbine (VG)

.30 Carbine 30 Round Mags

Movement Speed decreased by 1.5%, up from 3%

9mm 60 Round Drums

Horizontal Recoil Control increased by 28.5%, up from 28%

Vertical Recoil Control increased by 26%, down from 28%

DP27 (VG)

.30-06 81 Round Pans

ADS Movement Speed decreased by 7%, down from 6.6%

Movement Speed decreased by 3%, down from 2.5%

Einhorn Revolving (VG)

16 Gauge 5 Round Fast Mags

Magazine Capacity increased to 5, up from 3

M1 Garand (VG)

6.5 Sakura 20 Round Drums

Horizontal Recoil Control increased by 29%, down from 30%

Vertical Recoil Control increased by 29%, down from 30%

Machine Pistol (VG)

7.62 Gorenko 40 Round Mags

Horizontal Recoil Control increased by 27%, up from 24.8%

Movement Speed decreased by 1%, up from 1.5%

MG42 (VG)

13mm Anti-Materiel 125 Round Drums

ADS Speed decreased by 5%, down from 4%

Movement Speed decreased by 3%, down from 2%

6.5 Sakura 125 Round Drums

Vertical Recoil Control increased by 15%, down from 20%

RATT (VG)

.45 ACP 12 Round Mags

Magazine Capacity increased to 12, up from 9

7.62 Gorenko 14 Rounds Mags

Magazine Capacity increased to 14, up from 9

9mm 16 Round Mags

ADS Speed decreased by 9%, down from 6%

Magazine Capacity increased to 16, up from 13

Now decreases ADS Movement Speed by .5%

Now decreases Movement Speed by 1.2%

9mm 20 Round Mags

ADS Speed decreased by 12%, down from 8%

Magazine Capacity increased to 20, up from 18

Now decreases ADS Movement Speed by 1%

Now decreases Movement Speed by 2%

SVT-40 (VG)

.303 British 15 Round Mags

Horizontal Recoil Control increased by 32%, down from 35%

Vertical Recoil Control increased by 32%, down from 35%

Now decreases Movement Speed by 1%

6.5 Sakura 20 Round Mags

ADS Speed increased by 2%, down from 4%

Magazine Capacity increased to 20, up from 15

Now decreases Movement Speed by 1.5%

7.62x54mmR 15 Round Fast Mags

ADS Speed decreased by 1%, up from 3%

Magazine Capacity increased to 15, up from 10

7.62x54mmR 20 Round Mags

Magazine Capacity increased to 20, up from 15

Now decreases Movement Speed by 2%

Submachine Gun Charlie (VG)

7.62 Gorenko 45 Round Mags

Fire Rate increased by 17.8%, down from 20%

Vertical Recoil Control increased by 22%, down from 25%

Type 100 (VG)

.30 Russian Short 36 Round Mags

Movement Speed decreased by 2%, up from 4%

ADS Speed decreased by 9%, up from 12%

8mm Kurz 48 Round Drums

Movement Speed decreased by 3%, down from 1%

Type 99 (VG)

6.5mm Sakura 5 Round Fast Mags

Magazine Capacity increased to 5, up from 3

The name will be updated to reflect the new Magazine Capacity in a future patch.

Now decreases ADS Speed by 2%

8mm Klauser 5 Round Mags

ADS Speed decreased by 2%, up from 4%

Bullet Velocity increased by 10%, down from 20%

Volkssturmgewehr (VG)

7.62 Gorenko 30 Round Fast Mags

ADS Speed increased by 6.3%, up from 5.5%

7.62 Gorenko 40 Round Mags

ADS Speed increased by 4%, up from 3%

Welgun (VG)

7.62 Gorenko 40 Round Mags

Horizontal Recoil Control increased by 22%, down from 25%

Vertical Recoil Control increased by 22%, down from 25%

9mm 64 Round Mags

Movement Speed decreased by 2.5%, down from 2%

Muzzles changes in Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard

Mercury Silencer

Horizontal Recoil Control increased by 5%, up from 1.34%

No longer increases Vertical Recoil Control by 4.77%

Now increases Bullet Velocity by 10%

MX Silencer

ADS Speed decreased by 5%, down from 4%

Horizontal Recoil Control increased by 3%, down from 3.62%

Now increases Bullet Velocity by 10%

Vertical Recoil Control increased by 5%, up from 0%

Top Break (VG)

T1 Flash Hider

Horizontal Recoil Control increased by 2%, up from 1.1%

Vertical Recoil Control increased by 5%, up from 4.8%

Optics changes in Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard

Kar98k (VG)

Medium Telescopic Sight

ADS Speed decreased by 7%, up from 41%

Aiming Stability increased

Gun Bob decreased

Type 99 (VG)

Type 99 Mod. 2 7x Telescopic

ADS Speed decreased by 7%, up from 10%

The following Vanguard Optics have had adjustments to their appearance and/or behavior. This potentially includes changes to ADS Speed, ADS Position (closeness to Optic), and Magnification Level.

1229/Slate 3.25x Custom

1913 Variable 4-8x

G16 2.5x

k98 Scout 10x Telescopic

M19 4.0x Flip

M38 Mod. 2 7.0x Telescopic

M38/Slate 2.5x Custom

M38 5.0x Telescopic

Mk. 12 Night Vision

Saturn 1.35x Lens

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

Type 97 5x Telescopic

Type 99 10.0x Telescopic

ZC2 1.35x Lens

ZF4 3.5x Rifle Scope

ZF41 7.0x Telescopic

Rear Grips changes in Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard

Grooved Grip

Horizontal Recoil Control increased by 8%, down from 9.3%

Polymer Grip

Sustained Accuracy increased by 4%, down from 5%

Type 99 (VG)

Fabric Grip

ADS Speed increased by 4%, up from 3%

Volkssturmgewehr (VG)

Fabric Grip

ADS Speed increased by 5%, up from 4%

Stocks changes in Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard

3-Line Rifle (VG)

Empress Marksman

Movement Speed decreased by 2.6%, up from 4%

MG42 (VG)

VDD 64M

ADS Speed decreased by 11%, down from 10%

Gun Kick increased slightly

Horizontal Recoil Control decreased by 10%, down from 12%

Vertical Recoil Control decreased by 10%, down from 12%

Owen Gun (VG)

Gawain H4 Folding

ADS Speed decreased by 6.7%, up from 7.5%

Movement Speed decreased by 4%, up from 6%

Sprint to Fire Speed decreased by 8%, up from 10%

Removed Stock

Gun Kick increased slightly

Type 99 (VG)

Removed Stock

ADS Speed increased by 5%, up from 4%

Underbarrels changes in Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard

M1941 Hand Stop

Horizontal Recoil Control decreased by 4%, down from 4.8%

Vertical Recoil Control decreased by 4%, down from 4.7%

Assault Rifle Alpha (VG)

Carver Foregrip

Vertical Recoil Control increased by 4.4%, down from 5%

Type 99 (VG)

Mark VI Skeletal

ADS Speed increased by 4%, up from 3%

