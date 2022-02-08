Vanguard assault rifle displays true potential in Call of Duty Warzone

After Activision merged Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard, players could use all the weapons featured in the latter. Undoubtedly, COD Vanguard weapons became the most popular in Warzone, along with some Modern Warfare guns.

Recently, Warzone gamers have preferred a mid to short-range beast from Vanguard known as the NZ-41 assault rifle.

Though the top spots of the most popular weapons in Warzone are occupied by Cooper Carbine, Bren, Kar98, and MP-40, many fans have experimented with different armaments, ultimately leading to popularizing Vanguard’s NZ-41. This power-packed AR is ranked 42nd in WZRanked’s most popular list of weapons in Call of Duty Warzone.

NZ-41 assault rifle proves to be lethal in Call of Duty Warzone

This firearm is ideal for battling opponents from medium distances. Warzone users also use the NZ-41 as sniper support equipment due to its balanced attributes and dominance over short to medium ranges.

Popular Warzone player and YouTuber Metaphor showcased the true potential of the NZ-41 assault rifle and how it can be a lethal weapon over short-range battles in the video above. With a perfect loadout, this gun can be an easy alternative to weapons like the Grau and AS Val.

Here is an ideal loadout for NZ-41 to get the most out of it:

Stock: Orbweaver E Pack

Orbweaver E Pack Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip

Carver Foregrip Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Polymer Grip Optic: G16 2.5x

G16 2.5x Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Barrel: Orbweaver 360mm BC

Orbweaver 360mm BC Magazine: 8mm Klauser 40 rounds

8mm Klauser 40 rounds Muzzle: Mercury Silencer

Mercury Silencer Perk 1: Acrobatic

Acrobatic Perk 2: Fully Loaded

According to Metaphor, the NZ-41 is not that impressive for long-range shots and can be best paired with a sniper. If gamers still want to use it for long ranges, they should use the Pine Tar Grip and Carver Foregrip to manage the recoil and mobility. But over short distances, it is quite the beast, raking in the kills for individuals, as seen in the clips above.

This AR might not be as popular as Bren or MP-40, but it is worth trying for users who want to dominate short-range battles in Call of Duty Warzone.

