Call of Duty: Warzone streamer Aydan's Owen Gun loadout is arguably better than the MP40

The arsenal of weapons offered by Call of Duty (COD): Warzone is highly appreciated by gamers. Using loadouts of different weapons, players get the option to boost the statistics of the gun as per their preference.

To learn about the best loadouts offered by a particular weapon, players often follow prolific YouTubers who have the knowledge and insight to guide them in the right direction. Aydan Conrad is one such COD Warzone content creator whose recent video is all about the insanely loaded Owen Gun.

Owen Gun in COD Warzone

Owen Gun is one of the best submachine guns in COD Warzone that stands out for its accuracy and mobility. The Vanguard Royale mode in Caldera is the most suitable game mode to put the SMG into action.

Needless to say, players can get the best outcome by using the gun for close range combat. To unlock the best attachments of the weapon, players just have to gather a double weapon XP token and they are all set.

Even if the gun has a weird design, criticized by many players, it is a secondary weapon that gives fantastic performance if the perfect loadout is used. Much to the excitement of fans, Aydan unveiled his Owen Gun loadout that can compete with the go-to weapon of COD Warzone, MP40.

Aydan’s Owen Gun loadout in COD Warzone

Aydan is known for spraying his opponents in wager matches. He’s also a prolific esports player who has not only won tournaments but also holds multiple world records for his swift eliminations.

In his most recent video, he revealed the best attachments that Warzone players can use to amp up Owen Gun's performance.

Owen Gun loadout (Image via Aydan/YouTube)

The above video shows Aydan eliminating his enemies swiftly using the Owen Gun. Viewers can skip to 2:00 in the video to take a look at the attachments he used.

Here is the list of attachments:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: Gawain 188mm Shrouded

Optic: Slate Reflector

Stock: Removed Stock

Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 72 Round Drums

Ammunition: Incendiary

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip

Perk 1: Acrobatic

Perk 2: Quick

Advantages of using the above loadout

Here's how players can boost their Owen Gun capabilities to the maximum by using the above loadout:

Incendiary ammunition improves the overall damage of the weapon, creating it even deadlier than before.

Aggressive players will have the time of their lives when they are able to improve their movement and drop shot their enemies with ease using the Acrobatic and Quick perks.

The Gawain 188mm Shrouded Barrel, Mark VI Skeletal Underbarrel, and Removed Stock plays a major role in increasing the ADS speed of the weapon. Hence it becomes even more effective in short-range combat. The rate of fire and bullet velocity is boosted by a significant amount as a result of this loadout.

The accuracy of the Owen Gun is also improved greatly as Stippled Grip and 7.62 Gorenko 72 Round Drums magazine helps in reducing the recoil. As a result, it becomes comparatively easier to hit bullseye.

