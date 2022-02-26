"Lobbies are filled with naked men": some Call of Duty Warzone players are unhappy with the Armored Titan skin

Call of Duty Warzone has received several integrations with Vanguard since the latter was released, but not every addition is well received.

Operators are innovative editions that add a sense of dynamism to the game. Since its release, Vanguard has released operators and skins for them in several ways. The latest one saw a collaboration with the anime Attack on Titan, introducing the Armored Titan skin in the game.

Given that the skin is an adaptation of a titan from the hit anime, it's quite different from others. There was another skin from Attack on Titan, which was previously introduced.

Sledgehammer Games discusses adapting the iconic character: The Attack on Titan Armored Titan Mastercraft Bundle hits #Vanguard and #Warzone today.Sledgehammer Games discusses adapting the iconic character: play.st/34T5xnH The Attack on Titan Armored Titan Mastercraft Bundle hits #Vanguard and #Warzone today. Sledgehammer Games discusses adapting the iconic character: play.st/34T5xnH https://t.co/8TNJHHNwzl

However, that skin was an adaptation of a human character and was much more streamlined to the game's theme, despite its own set of limitations. Since titans don't wear clothes in the anime, the Armored Titan skin has followed that and some players haven't been a fan of the skin for different reasons.

According to Call of Duty Warzone players, the Armored Titan skin makes players appear like nude men

Initially, players thought the skin would be quite cool when it was first leaked to the community. However, the Armored Titan skin is a premium skin and comes as part of a bundle.

Despite the positive first impressions, designs on paper can often look different when implemented, and that seems to be the case with the Armored Titan Skin.

There have been some players who absolutely hate the skin.

While one player said that the skin looks like a perfect recreation, other players who watched the anime disagreed.

One Call of Duty Warzone fan was of the opinion that the skin really stands out and helps players in no way.

One player hopes that things will be different when Warzone 2 comes out. There have been no reveal of information so far, so there's nothing to say that there won't be skins like this.

For many players, it has really been a clash of esthetics.

Huggbees @HuggbeesTV Remember when Warzone was a game about soldiers in a Warzone? And not about the Armored Titan trying to ram a weed helicopter into Jigsaw's anus while the Donnie Darko rabbit fires gamer girl laser beams at Rambo? Remember when Warzone was a game about soldiers in a Warzone? And not about the Armored Titan trying to ram a weed helicopter into Jigsaw's anus while the Donnie Darko rabbit fires gamer girl laser beams at Rambo?

However, from a business point of view, this move is understandable. Attack on Titan is one of the most successful anime ever made. Bringing a skin from there can not only induce existing players to spend, but it might also bring new players to the game as well.

Ultimately, it all comes down to the preferences of an individual player. Call of Duty Warzone players, who may not be fans of the anime, will have a greater chance of finding it repulsive.

