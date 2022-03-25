Best Armaguerra 43 loadout in COD Vanguard

COD Vanguard’s Season Two Reloaded patch released some much-needed content. Players get to experience new map changes, another game mode (Arms Race), and a new gun: the Armaguerra 43.

It’s a fast-firing SMG that will quickly deplete an enemy’s health when given the right attachments. And even without attachments, it has the highest base fire rate among SMGs.

After obtaining the new SMG in COD Vanguard, users should quickly get to work fitting the Armaguerra 43 with the best loadout.

COD Vanguard: Most potent loadout for Armaguerra 43 SMG

The best loadout for the Armaguerra 43 SMG should aim to improve its recoil, accuracy, and fire rate. That loadout looks like this:

Muzzle : Recoil Booster

: Recoil Booster Barrel : Imerito 550MM 03P

: Imerito 550MM 03P Optic : Slate Reflector

: Slate Reflector Stock : Imerito TA Skeletal

: Imerito TA Skeletal Underbarrel : Carver Foregrip

: Carver Foregrip Magazine : 9mm 60 Round Mags

: 9mm 60 Round Mags Ammo Type : Lengthened

: Lengthened Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

The Armaguerra 43 SMG, as described by the in-game description, has a “very high rate of fire.” And COD Vanguard isn’t kidding, as it’s the fastest firing SMG as of the Reloaded patch.

With that in mind, attaching the Recoil Booster to increase the firing rate helps the gun rip through a target’s health.

With so many rounds leaving the Armaguerra 43 SMG, attaching the Imerito 550MM 03P will add some necessary recoil control. This is especially helpful when used in conjunction with the Imerito TA Skeletal and a Carver Foregrip. Ultimately, recoil is a thing of the past.

However, if you’d like to lean into better ADS, swap the Imerito TA Skeletal for the Imerito SA Folding stock. Also, switch the Carver Foregrip for the Mark IV Skeletal.

Top it off with the Raishi Custom Type 15 iron sight. This creates a fantastic improvement to ADS and keeps everything really snappy. If the iron sights aren’t for you, the Slate Reflector will do fine.

With how fast the Armaguerra 43 SMG fires in COD Vanguard, equipping 9mm 60 round mags with lengthened ammo type is the most optimal setup. Considering how good recoil control is (with attachments), it improves the odds the enemy catches every bullet.

This is especially true with the introduction of a Fabric Grip for better accuracy at the start of a firefight.

To end, there’s a bit of leeway with perks that ultimately comes down to preference and maps. Vital is excellent if you have a harder time earning headshots. Ghost is incredibly effective at masking your presence from UAVs. Fully Loaded for your third is non-negotiable.

Edited by Ravi Iyer