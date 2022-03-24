How to unlock the Armaguerra SMG in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone

Call of Duty: Vanguard has unleashed its Season Two Reloaded update to keep the game engaging and full of new stuff. The update contains plenty of new stuff, from modes to operators to vehicles, but only one new gun.

The Armaguerra OG-43 is an Italian submachine gun crafted by Giovanni Oliani. It sports a 500 rounds per minute rate of fire and an exceptionally modern design for World War II in real life. The game maintains its impressive speed and elegant look.

Unlocking the Armaguerra 43 in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone offer two ways to unlock the new submachine gun. One will occur in single match mode, while the other challenges players in Zombies mode.

Players will have to score ten kills in a single match while firing from the hip. Do this fifteen times to unlock the Armaguerra. This should be pretty simple. Protecting a point or holding a trigger should send way more than ten enemies into close range.

Firing from the hip is a dominant strategy for those who enjoy a submachine gun or shotgun. Many weapon parts can improve hip-fire accuracy, ensuring quick kills and easy aiming.

Another way of unlocking the Armaguerra requires players to take on zombies with an SMG. Players will have to kill 400 enemies with this weapon class after being frozen by the Frozen Blast.

Players who'd prefer to unlock the weapon through the zombies mode are free to re-enter the game to rack up those kills. It seems like a high number to reach, but players can Frozen Blast large groups and open fire to raise their numbers swiftly.

Using the Armaguerra in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Players are divided on the effectiveness of this new SMG. Some argue that it's a mid-tier option, while others boldly proclaim it the new standard that players will see a lot of.

The weapon has the fastest rate of fire in the SMG class, and that already insane speed can be further increased. At a short range, the time to kill can be measured in milliseconds with this firearm.

On the other hand, it's less than accurate. Facing an enemy at any significant distance will challenge this weapon. The Armaguerra also burns through ammunition extremely quickly, necessitating a massive magazine.

Players can build out the Armaguerra to turn it into a recoil-free short-range killer. With the right tech and a suitable playstyle, Call of Duty: Vanguard players can have great success with the new weapon.

