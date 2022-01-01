5 best SMG in Call of Duty Vanguard ranked (2022)

SMGs (submachine guns) are arguably the most-used weapons by Call of Duty Vanguard players, especially in multi-player modes. As such, there is no shortage of options when it comes to this particular type of firearm in the game.

SMGs in Call of Duty Vanguard suit the game's fast-paced online gameplay, especially on small and medium-sized maps. These guns have fast time-to-kill (TTK) and low recoil, which makes them ideal when players are engaging over short distances.

BLACKOPSMan115 @BlackopsMan115



#CallofDuty #vanguard #seasononereloaded They'll bringing the new SMG Welgun for Vanguard and Warzone Season 1 Reloaded and more. They'll bringing the new SMG Welgun for Vanguard and Warzone Season 1 Reloaded and more. #CallofDuty #vanguard #seasononereloaded https://t.co/QDzXBkZJ1r

With several options and customizations, it's not easy for new Call of Duty Vanguard players to decide which SMG to pick. Not all the options available in the game are equally strong and some are better than others in their overall impact.

Ranking the top 5 SMGs in Call of Duty Vanguard

5) Owen

The Owen is a peculiar SMG in Call of Duty Vanguard as it differs in its functionality compared to the others. It has a lower fire rate but has a longer range, significantly more than what other SMGs offer. That makes it an ideal gun for those who prefer to use SMGs for long-range combat as opposed to assault or marksman rifles. However, it typically doesn't play the role a SMG is supposed to.

4) PPSh-41

The PPSh-41 is incredibly fast when it comes to its firing rate but due to its very high recoil, it suffers considerably in terms of control. However, players can make use of several attachments that are available to rectify this effect. The attachments used should be focused on improving gun control and bullet velocity. Regardless, the PPSh-41 requires a fair level of expertise to get the most out of it.

3) Type 100

The Type 100 makes up for its considerably lesser damage by providing a high degree of control. It is easily the best SMG for headshots and shots on the upper torso due to its impressive level of accuracy. This can be further improved upon using attachments that allow for larger magazine sizes, increased accuracy, or additional damage.

2) M1928

The M1928 or the Thompson submachine gun, aka "Tommy Gun" has been an iconic weapon throughout history, and is present in Call of Duty Vanguard as well. It is one of the best weapons to use by a player who lives by the run-and-gun adage. The Tommy Gun has a large magazine size and fast firing rate, both of which make it ideal for doing damage while being mobile. With the right attachments or blueprints, the Tommy gun is the perfect killing machine.

1) MP40

The MP40 is arguably one of the best guns in Call of Duty Vanguard, and is very high in the current meta. Historically, the gun was known for having considerably lower recoil compared to other SMGs of the era, and the same is true in the game as well. The gun offers low TTK and minimal recoil, making it the perfect SMG to use in close quarters.

It's typically used by players who enjoy close combat situations and has enough damage potential to make it an incredible weapon in the right hands. Players can apply attachments to the MP40 to make it even more lethal, such as those which improve reload speeds or damage output.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee