Best Type 100 loadouts in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone

Call of Duty: Vanguard is the latest installment in the COD franchise and brings back the theme of the Second World War with a touch of modernness. The game follows its tradition of including a great single-player mode and a Multiplayer.

The arsenal featured in Call of Duty: Vanguard is from that era, and the portrayal is near perfect. The guns make a lot of noise and often have a good amount of recoil. Different weapons like Assault Rifles, SMGs, Shotguns, Snipers, and more are present.

Of all firearms, Type 100 has the attention of most players, managing to secure a spot in their loadouts ever since its release. This article will discuss some of the best loadouts for this gun in Call of Duty: Vanguard Multiplayer as well as Warzone.

Some fantastic Type 100 loadouts in Call of Duty: Vanguard for amazing Multiplayer and Warzone experience

Type 100 is one of the best SMGs in Call of Duty: Vanguard, and with the proper attachments and loadouts, it can prove quite lethal in Warzone.

Type 100 Loadouts for Call of Duty: Vanguard Multiplayer

Loadout #1

Optic : Nydar Model 47

: Nydar Model 47 Muzzle : F8 Stabilizer

: F8 Stabilizer Underbarrel : Mark VI Skeletal

: Mark VI Skeletal Rear Grip : Leather Grip

: Leather Grip Stock : Shiraishi T100

: Shiraishi T100 Ammo Type : FMJ Rounds

: FMJ Rounds Proficiency : Vital

: Vital Kit: Quick

Leather Grip helps in further control of the gun's recoil, while the Nydar Model 47 optic acts like a red dot but with a greater field of view, allowing players to spot opponents and spray down on them easily. FMJ rounds help in further penetration of bullets, inflicting more damage on the enemies in Call of Duty: Vanguard Multiplayer.

Loadout #2

Optic : Slate Reflector

: Slate Reflector Muzzle : M1929 Silencer

: M1929 Silencer Barrel : Warubachi 134MM Rapid

: Warubachi 134MM Rapid Underbarrel : M1930 Strife Angled

: M1930 Strife Angled Magazine : .30 Russian Short 30 Round Mags

: .30 Russian Short 30 Round Mags Rear Grip : Fabric Grip

: Fabric Grip Stock : Warubachi Skeletal

: Warubachi Skeletal Ammo Type : Hollow Point

: Hollow Point Proficiency : Vital

: Vital Kit: Fully Loaded

The .30 Russian Short 30 Round Mags help maintain a proper balance between mobility and damage. The Warubachi Skeletal stock reduces the gun's recoil, and the M1930 Strife Angled underbarrel helps in faster aiming down of sight in Call of Duty: Vanguard Multiplayer.

Loadout #3

Muzzle : Mercury Silencer

: Mercury Silencer Barrel : Warubachi 134MM Rapid

: Warubachi 134MM Rapid Underbarrel : Carver Foregrip

: Carver Foregrip Magazine : .30 Russian Short 30 Round Mags

: .30 Russian Short 30 Round Mags Rear Grip : Fabric Grip

: Fabric Grip Stock : Warubachi Skeletal

: Warubachi Skeletal Ammo Type : Lengthened

: Lengthened Proficiency : Vital

: Vital Kit: Fully Loaded

Mercury Silencer doesn't attract enemies at a longer range as it helps to reduce the gun sound and increases its fire rate. Carver Foregrip and Warubachi 134MM Rapid barrel further help to improve the bullet velocity of the gun in Call of Duty: Vanguard Multiplayer.

Perks and equipment

Perk 1 : Ghost

: Ghost Perk 2 : Radar

: Radar Perk 3 : Lightweight

: Lightweight Tactical : Stim

: Stim Lethal Weapon: Gammon Bomb

For Multiplayer, Ghost, Radar, and Lightweight are the suggested perks. Ghost allows gamers to remain undetected by heartbeat sensors, radar shows enemy positions in the minimap, and Lightweight helps improve the individual's movement.

Stim is the preferred tactical as it helps to quickly regain lost health and comes in handy, especially during back-to-back fights. The Gammon Bomb explodes upon impact on any surface or player and is the preferred lethal weapon for multiplayer modes in Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Type 100 Loadouts for Call of Duty: Warzone

Loadout #1

Optic : Slate Reflector

: Slate Reflector Muzzle : Mercury Silencer

: Mercury Silencer Barrel : Warubachi 134MM Rapid

: Warubachi 134MM Rapid Underbarrel : M1941 Hand Stop

: M1941 Hand Stop Magazine : 8mm Kurz 40 Round Drums

: 8mm Kurz 40 Round Drums Rear Grip : Stippled Grip

: Stippled Grip Stock : Shiraishi T100

: Shiraishi T100 Ammo Type : Lengthened

: Lengthened Proficiency : Vital

: Vital Kit: Quick

The M1941 Hand Stop underbarrel helps improve the aim down sight speed, while the Shiraishi T100 stock helps reduce the gun's recoil. Lengthened ammo type and 8mm Kurz 40 Round Drums help inflict more damage.

Loadout #2

Optic : Slate Reflector

: Slate Reflector Muzzle : Recoil Booster

: Recoil Booster Barrel : Warubachi 134MM Rapid

: Warubachi 134MM Rapid Underbarrel : Mark VI Skeletal

: Mark VI Skeletal Magazine : 8mm Kurz 40 Round Drums

: 8mm Kurz 40 Round Drums Rear Grip : Fabric Grip

: Fabric Grip Stock : Warubachi Skeletal

: Warubachi Skeletal Ammo Type : Lengthened

: Lengthened Proficiency : Vital

: Vital Kit: Quick

The 8mm Kurz 40 Round Drums attachment is necessary for Warzone as it helps knock down enemies at a more extended range. The lengthened ammo type allows for further bullet penetration, and the Shiraishi T100 or Warubachi Skeletal stock helps control the gun's recoil.

Perks and equipment

Perk 1 : E.O.D

: E.O.D Perk 2 : Overkill

: Overkill Perk 3 : Amped

: Amped Tactical : Heartbeat Sensor

: Heartbeat Sensor Lethal Weapon: Grenade

The suggested perks for the battle royale mode are E.O.D, Overkill, and Amped. E.O.D allows users to take reduced damage from non-killstreak explosives and fire, while Overkill lets them carry two primary weapons. The Amped perk allows swapping between weapons much faster.

Heartbeat Sensor is the preferred tactical as it helps to detect enemies in a particular range. The grenade explodes after a certain period (around 3 seconds) after its pin has been pulled in the BR mode in Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

