5 best perks in Call of Duty Vanguard

Call of Duty Vanguard is the latest iteration of the long-running annualized first-person military shooter. The title takes the players back to an iconic Call of Duty setting, the Second World War. Build upon the same engine as 2019’s Call of Duty Modern Warfare, the Call of Duty Vanguard Multiplayer presents an authentic Call of Duty fast-paced shooter set in the backdrop of one of humanity’s darkest periods.

The Call of Duty Vanguard multiplayer brings back the mechanics of previous titles, like Killstreaks, Gunsmith, and of course, Perks. Let’s take a look at some of the best perks in the Call of Duty Vanguard.

Most effective perks in Call of Duty Vanguard Multiplayer

There are a total of 18 perks in Call of Duty Vanguard at launch, which grants players passive boost, divided amongst three individual slots. Players can at once equip one perk from each slot. Let’s take a look at the best perks in Call of Duty Vanguard Multiplayer

1) Ghost

Perk Slot #1

The Ghost perk effectively hides the player from all intel-gathering equipment, including Spy Plane, Enemy Intel, and Field Mics. This perk is quite useful for a player to be fast, agile, and strike an opponent undetected.

2) Radar

Perk Slot #2

The Rader Perk effectively turns Call of Duty Vanguard’s minimap into the minimaps of the previous Call of Duty titles. This perk highlights enemies who fire an unsilenced weapon on the minimap. This is quite useful to locate an opponent based upon the direction of fire.

3) Double Time

Perk Slot #3

The Double Time perk doubles the time for Tactical Sprint and increases crouched movement speed by 30%. Consider Call of Duty Vanguard is a fast past close-quarter shooter. Double Time helps the player be quick and agile, effectively making it harder for enemies to get a lock on.

4) Cold Blooded

Perk Slot #1

Killstreaks in Call of Duty Vanguard is quite useful. Upon activation, they either automatically target opponents or highlight opponents to be targeted. Cold Blooded is the perfect perk to counter this. This lets the player be hidden from automatic targeting as well as not be highlighted in a perk.

5) Scavenger

Perk Slot #3

Bullets in a multiplayer match of Call of Duty are balanced. They can easily last enough to take down multiple enemies. But if a player is on a kill streak, the number of bullets becomes a major hurdle. Scavenger lets players pick up bullets from downed enemies and replenish their ammo.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar