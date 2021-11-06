The best perk combination in Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer

Perks are back in Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer and there's a new set to get accustomed to. Each year, which perks can be used together changes to match the pace of the game, and Vanguard is no different.

The game modes that players are in, or a specific playstyle, will usually dictate the best perks to use in a loadout. However, there tends to be a universally effective combination of perks. It all depends on which perks are allowed to be used together, and in Vanguard, there are all kinds of additional bonuses.

The most effective perk combination in Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer

The most effective loadout perk combination is based on vision, or the lack thereof, for the enemy team. Game modes can change what is effective, or even the Combat Pacing, but the second-best options will be listed along with the best.

Perk Slot 1 - Ghost

For Slot 1, there are a lot of fantastic choices, and it's difficult to declare one as the best. But Ghost is just far too effective, even if players need to move for it to work in Vanguard. This perk will make players undetectable by Spy Planes or any other information-relaying devices to the enemy team.

Everyone tends to keep an eye their mini map while playing Call of Duty: Vanguard, and Spy Planes are active much of the time. Ghost can certainly solve that. However, Fortified is another great option, especially in higher Combat Pacing games. Explosives are almost nonstop, and Fortified will reduce the damage while also increasing health regeneration after explosions.

Perk Slot 2 - High Alert

Many players have Radar as their number one pick, but High Alert can out-perform Radar in many ways. High Alert will flash the screen when an enemy is behind them. This gives just enough time for the player react and get to cover, or simply turn around and shoot them.

Radar reveals enemies on the map when they don't use a suppressor, and while that's essentially just as good, it isn't as effective as High Alert overall. But the bonuses are neck and neck.

Perk Slot 3 - Lightweight

This perk is classic and quite simple; it allows players to run faster. Despite its simplicity, there's no doubting its importance, as more speed means better survival and more kill potential. Overkill is another good option if players want more firepower, but as an all-around loadout, it's hard to beat having more speed.

The game modes and preferences that players have will certainly influence the best perks, but Call of Duty: Vanguard's perks are straightforward so far, and the best options are clear.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee