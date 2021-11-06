All perks in Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies

Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies has made a handful of changes to the formula, but the perks that have been around for so long will be making a return in the new game. However, those same perks will have a theme of their own in the occult zombie theme.

The perks available on maps may change with each new iteration. Early maps tend to have minimal perk options, while maps in the latest Call of Duty games have a ton of selection. For Vanguard Zombies, the developers have gone back to the idea of only a handful of perks to choose from.

List of all the perks in Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies

In total, there are five perks that players can get in Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies. That number may change as new content is released, but five is what players have for now.

Each perk has existed in past games, but the names have stayed consistent until this year's release. For all of the perks, the names have been changed to match the theme, and so has the way in which they can be acquired. All five of the perks are listed below.

Perks in Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies:

Fiendish Fortitude - Increases health.

- Increases health. Diabolical Damage - Increases critical damage.

- Increases critical damage. Venomous Vigor - Boosts health regeneration speed.

- Boosts health regeneration speed. Demonic Frenzy - Boosts reload speed.

- Boosts reload speed. Aethereal Haste - Boosts movement speed.

Perks such as Fiendish Fortitude and Aethereal Haste are rebranded versions of the former Juggernog and Speed Cola buffs in the past. Players can obtain each of these perks in Der Anfang, but the process to get them is a bit different than many might be used to.

How to get perks in Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies

Getting perks is a gradual process in Der Anfang, and players will need to complete objectives one by one to get them all. As each goal is met, a new area of the map is unlocked in Stalingrad. There, players can begin collecting their perks.

Each perk tier will also be free the first time players pick it up, but Essence is required to get the full tier 4 version of the perk. The tiers are 2,500, 5,000, and 7,500 for a fully upgraded perk. This system is different but brings some new mechanics to Call of Duty Zombies.

