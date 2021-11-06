How to find Pack-A-Punch in Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies

The Pack-A-Punch returns as a wonderful Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies feature to upgrade your weapons and decimate the undead horde.

This is a classic system in Call of Duty Zombies, appearing in several games to allow players to boost their guns. In Call of Duty: Vanguard, it functions similarly to past iterations.

The twist this time around is that players don't need to build or unlock access to the Pack-A-Punch in Call of Duty: Vanguard. Instead, you can locate it in Fountain Square from the very beginning of a game.

The location of the Pack-A-Punch in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Der Anfang is the Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies map at launch. The rubbled town is eery and crawling with the undead, leaving you to try and survive for as long as you can.

One way to make your survival much easier is by using the Pack-A-Punch to ensure your weapons are primed for destruction. In Call of Duty: Vanguard, as soon as you have the right amount of points, you can use the Pack-A-Punch.

The Fountain Square area is where you'll see the Pack-A-Punch in all its glory. It has a broken yellow sign illuminated on top with the giant blue circle glowing from its center.

Fountain Square is the starting point for players in Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies, so you don't have to go too far to find the Pack-A-Punch. It will remain in that starting location throughout the game.

There are plenty of other resources there, as well, including an ammo box, mystery box, workbench, and Altar of Covenants. All of these are vital toward earning points.

You can start upgrading your weapons in the Pack-A-Punch at 7,500 points. It costs 15,000 points for the second upgrade and 30,000 points for the third and final upgrade.

Call of Duty: Vanguard marks the first time Zombies has appeared in back-to-back main franchise entries. Surely there will be plenty of zombies eliminated with Pack-A-Punch weapons by the end of 2021.

