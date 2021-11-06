The best Field Upgrade in Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer

Field Upgrades have made a return in Call of Duty: Vanguard after appearing in the last couple of entries. While some of the Field Upgrades in Vanguard are familiar, there are new additions as well, which can shake up the tier list in the game.

As with most aspects of a class in Call of Duty, there tends to be one choice which stands out as the best or the most powerful. That doesn't mean other options, or in this case, other Field Upgrades, aren't viable. In fact, situations can change the effectiveness of an upgrade, but one upgrade can still turn the tide of war in Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Which Field Upgrade is the best in Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer?

Since the beta test ended for Vanguard, there have been a lot of changes to Field Upgrades, along with new reveals. That means everyone should go into the game with different expectations of the best choices.

Based on how effective Field Upgrades are at the time of this writing, Dead Drop has the most potential across the board when used correctly. This Upgrade, which is the last one to unlock in this category, is tied to player killstreaks. The description for the upgrade in Vanguard is,

"Records your current Killstreak score and awards it back when you respawn."

This means that when players activate the Dead Drop, wherever they left off on their killstreak will carry over to the next life. For example, if a player has reached 10 kills and they use the Field Upgrade, they will respawn on their 10 kill streak if they die. On top of the powerful implications, the cooldown is fast and can be used frequently to hold onto killstreaks.

Other Field Upgrade options in Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer

Depending on the game mode, other Field Upgrades can be nearly as powerful. For a mode like Search and Destroy, Dead Silence is a great upgrade to use, given the fast recharge rate on it.

The Goliath is another option that players can't really go wrong with. This remote control bomb is nearly a guaranteed kill because one bullet won't take it out, but the recharge rate is slow. Armor plates are still a decent option, but headshots eat right through them and they have a much longer recharge time. Modes make a difference for the upgrade, but it's hard to beat the Dead Drop in Vanguard.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee