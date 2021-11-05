All Field Upgrades in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Vanguard is about to release, and with it comes new Field Upgrades for gamers.

Vanguard will be the most recent title in the ever-popular and ever-growing Call of Duty franchise. Like other first-person shooters that have popped up in the last decade, this title will be based around a specific war, World War 2, in this case.

The game promises to feature many areas from the period as well as vintage equipment and weapons.

Which Field Upgrades can players get in Call of Duty: Vanguard?

Field Upgrades are small items that players can pick up throughout a match to give them a little extra edge. They provide helpful perks, refresh the ammo, or even give them a little extra armor.

One Field Upgrade that will be in Vanguard is the Supply Box. Gamers may recognize this item from Warzone, but it won’t be exactly the same item.

As of now, it looks like the Supply Boxes will only give players extra ammo and equipment. What specific equipment they will get is unknown. What is known, though, is that the box will explode if shot, so Call of Duty opponents can’t eliminate it at close range with no consequences.

World War 2 will be the setting of Call of Duty: Vanguard

Another Field Upgrade in Call of Duty: Vanguard will be the Goliath: an exploding remote control car. Users can only control the vehicle for 30 seconds, after which it will detonate regardless of where it is.

One Field Upgrade that looks like it will be very potent is Dead Silence. This is similar to Ghost: the player’s footsteps go silent, leaving them undetectable by enemy UAV’s, Field Mics, etc.

Speaking of Field Mics, they’re another Field Upgrade in Call of Duty: Vanguard. These will pick up enemy movement on the minimap, allowing players to see where opponents are.

The Jammer has just about the opposite effect. It jams the opposing players’ ability to read the minimap, leaving the user undetectable.

Tactical Insertion should be a handy tool. This Field Upgrade gives gamers the freedom to select where they want to spawn after dying.

Dead Drop allows them to keep their killstreak after death. Users can also pick up Armor Plates to protect themselves from damage.

Finally, Deployable Cover provides a large shield that will protect players from enemies.

