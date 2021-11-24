The best competitive MP40 loadout in Call of Duty: Vanguard

The MP40 has dominated in Call of Duty: Vanguard since its launch, and it's no surprise that the submachine gun has broken into the competitive scene. Although it's the first submachine gun that players will unlock in Call of Duty: Vanguard, it remains the most powerful.

One of the defining features of the MP40 is just how strong the weapon is as a base weapon. The only other weapon that is comparable, in terms of default power, is the STG44. Other weapons can come close, but they need plenty of levels and attachments. On the other hand, the MP40 begins strong and finishes at the top as well.

The best attachments for a competitive MP40 in Call of Duty: Vanguard

With so many attachments to choose from in Call of Duty: Vanguard, it can be hard to tell what the best combination is. On the MP40, all of the slots are useful and there are some universally selected options. Some attachments are up for discussion and each one in the loadout is listed below.

Best attachments for a competitive MP40:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: Krausnick 317mm 04B

Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip

Stock: Krausnick 33m Folding

Magazine: 9mm 24 Round Fast Mags

Optic: Slate Reflector

Ammo Type: Lengthened

Kit: Quick

Proficiency: Brace

While the Krausnick 317mm 04B is a universally equipped barrel, the muzzle that goes on it is subject to change, depending on the player. In this loadout, the recoil booster is the best option, as it adds +2 fire rate at the cost of accuracy. The equipped barrel will compensate for that loss and more in terms of control and range.

Equip the best attachments for a competitive build. (Image via Activision)

Then there are the grip attachments, which also have varying options. For the underbarrel, the Carver Foregrip will give the MP40 recoil control and more hip fire accuracy; which are both fantastic in Call of Duty: Vanguard. Stippled Grip handles on the rear grip will give the weapon even more control. With that added control, players can equip a folding stock for even more speed on the MP40.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The passive attachments are fairly simple across the board on the MP40. Lengthened bullets are a must-have in Call of Duty: Vanguard due to the +3 bullet velocity increase. Brace will offer players more control over the weapon on initial shots, and Quick will give the loadout more sprint speed. Overall, this loadout will provide players a competitive edge in Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Stay updated with latest Genshin Impact news, leaks, and more via our Twitter handle!

Edited by Mason J. Schneider