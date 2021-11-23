The best competitive STG44 loadout in Call of Duty: Vanguard

The STG44 is one of the first weapons that players will use in Call of Duty: Vanguard and it has already proven to be a competitive staple for the latest entry in the series. Anyone looking to play Game Battles or League Play in the future will need an STG44 in their lineup.

Considering how many attachments are in Call of Duty: Vanguard, it can be hard to tell which ones are the best for a given weapon. The STG44 is already deadly on its own, but having the right combination of attachments in a competitive loadout can make all the difference against enemies using the same weapon.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

The best attachments for a competitive STG44 in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Having the ability to equip 10 attachments by default has certainly made loadouts more convoluted in Call of Duty: Vanguard. But it's important to note that having the option to use 10 doesn't mean each one should be used, and the competitive STG44 loadout follows this principle. Each attachment that players should use is listed below.

Best attachments for a competitive STG44:

Muzzle: Scythe Compensator

Barrel: VDD 760mm 05B

Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Stock: Konstanz Tactical

Optic: Slate Reflector

Magazine: None

Ammo Type: Lengthened

Kit: On Hand

Proficiency: Vital

Most of the base weapon attachments for the STG44 are fairly universal, especially on the barrel. Almost everyone will be running a Scythe Compensator and a VDD 760mm 05B barrel. The Scythe gives a base +1 recoil control with no negatives, and the VDD 760mm gives some fantastic range as well as recoil control.

Skip the magazine attachment on the STG44. (Image via Activision)

Options for the underbarrel and the rear grip become a bit more open ended. In this loadout, the M1941 Hand Stop is chosen because it provides some additional recoil control and accuracy. The only cost is hip fire, which should be a last resort when players have no time to ADS (aim-down-sights). However, using the Fabric Grip will help recover some of the hip fire and ADS speed.

Then there are the passive stat changes such as ammo type, proficiency, and kit. Lengthended bullets give a +3 bullet velocity which is crucial to the lethality of the weapon. For the Proficiency stat, Vital is perhaps the most important addition to the STG44 as it provides a larger hit box for critical hits. Which kit players choose isn't as important, but On Hand is useful for carrying equipment.

With this loadout, the STG44 will easily be able to compete against players using the same top tier weapon in Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Edited by Danyal Arabi