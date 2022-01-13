When is the Mid-Season update dropping for Vanguard and Warzone Pacific?

The Mid-Season update is arriving soon for both Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Pacific.

This will be the first major update of 2022, bringing a collaboration with popular anime series Attack on Titan to the game. The crossover will come about a week after the update, however.

That has players wondering when the update will be. Thankfully, Activision has provided details regarding the Mid-Season update. Pre-downloads will be available as the Mid-Season update goes live on January 13, 2022.

What time does the Vanguard and Warzone Pacific Mid-Season update go live?

A look at the new Operator Isabella (Image via Activision)

The Mid-Season is scheduled to begin at the same time for both Call of Duty games. The updates come at different times, but the content will become available for them on January 13, 2022 at 9 AM PT.

The Call of Duty: Vanguard update can already be downloaded by players across all platforms. It was sent to systems on January 11, 2022 at 9 PM PT, two days before the content drop.

For Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific players, who may play that alongside the other game, the Mid-Season update download can be accessed even before that, on January 12, 2022 at 9 PM PT.

Having the downloads ready before the content drop prepares both games, so hopefully there won't be any issues when the Mid-Season update is fully added to these Call of Duty titles.

What is coming with the Mid-Season update?

The Season 1 road map (Image via Activision)

The remaining content from the Vanguard and Warzone Pacific Season 1 road map will arrive alongside the announced Attack on Titan collaboration. The crossover includes a 10-time Store Bundle inspired by the series.

Additionally, the final member of Task Force 006 Trident is coming. Isabella is a new Operator that players can unlock by purchasing the Wild Rose Operator Bundle, which will also come with two Legendary Weapon Blueprints.

The Welgun SMG will debut in Vanguard and Warzone Pacific and more Zombies content is coming. Those, along with some bug and glitch fixes, have players looking forward to this Mid-Season update.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider