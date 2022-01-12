Call of Duty Vanguard mid-season update 1.5 patch notes

The Call of Duty Vanguard Season 1 mid-season update, which launched as part of patch 1.5, brought major changes to weapons balancing across the board.

Developed by Sledgehammer Games, the latest iteration of the annual first-person military shooter franchise, Call of Duty Vanguard, takes the series back to its roots in the Second World War. Built on the same engine as Modern Warfare, the game has an active multiplayer community around it.

The season 1 mid-season update is the first major update of 2022. It brings a slew of stability and bug fixes along with weapon balancing and a new Attack on Titan-inspired bundle. Here's a look at the patch notes.

Call of Duty Vanguard mid-season update 1.5 multiplayer changes

Stability changes in Call of Duty Vanguard

Several sources of packet burst have been identified and resolved

Several sources of Multiplayer crash errors have been identified and resolved

Xbox Series X players will no longer experience game crashing with CDN setting enabled

Playing with keyboard and mouse will no longer result in a ‘controller needed’ message

Spawns changes in Call of Duty Vanguard

Spawn logic has been tuned to improve small maps with higher player counts

Adjusted spawn logic for Domination on Dome

Spawns in Control mode have been significantly adjusted to:

Prevent out-of-map spawns on Tuscan

Prevent spawning in the enemy’s line-of-sight on Bocage

Prevent players from spawning directly on teammates

Weapons & Equipment: Bug Fixes in Call of Duty Vanguard

Attack / Guard Dog kills now count towards Panzerfaust Camo Challenges

STG "Reptilian" Camo Weapon Challenge is now tracking Bloodthirsty kills

STG "Predatory" Camo Weapon Challenge is now tracking Multi kills

Katana unlock Challenge is now tracking properly

3-Line Rifle can now be reloaded with the ZF4 3.5X Rifle Scope equipped

Addressed an issue that prevented the "Kill an Enemy While They Have a Spy Plane Active 5 Times" challenge from tracking in the Counter-Measures career challenges

Addressed an issue where care packages would land out of reach when playing Armageddon on Tuscan and Daus Haus

Player selected camos will now appear during the match intro sequence

Locked Camos and attachments can no longer be swapped onto unlocked weapons

A bug resulting in missing Post-Match Flow has been fixed

A bug resulting in Type 100 Blueprint “Thunderhead” being invisibly in the pre-match countdown has been fixed

Weapons & Equipment: Balancing Changes in Call of Duty Vanguard

M1 Garand

Reduced Recoil

Type 99

Reduced Aim Flinch

Reduced ADS Time

Retain One Shot Kill potential for chest shots when smaller caliber ammo is used

3-Line Rifle

Reduced ADS Time

Kar98

Retain One Shot Kill potential for chest shots when smaller caliber ammo is used

Ammo

Hollow Points

Removed damage range penalties

Equipment

Stun Grenade

Reduced Stun Grenade damage in Hardcore modes

Reduced how long players are affected by Stun Grenades

Incendiary Grenade

Damage has been reduced

Killstreaks

Mortar Barrage

Duration of Mortar Strike has been reduced

The number of Mortar Strikes per streak has been reduced

Addressed issue where Mortar Barrage deployment was inconsistent

Perks

High Alert

Slight delay added before Perk activates after being seen by an enemy

Dauntless

Gives immunity to fire and burning effects including Incendiary Rounds, Flamenaut, and lingering fire on the ground

Fortified

Reduces fire damage taken by 30%

Reduces excessive damage of all explosives

Map changes in Call of Duty Vanguard

Polish pass to improve and fix player collision issues with map environments

Overall polish pass on Destructibles throughout all maps

UI/UX changes in Call of Duty Vanguard

"Seasonal Challenge" menu is now present in the Challenges tab

Players will no longer experience visual rank swapping between players in Private Matches

The Objective progression bar will no longer clip into reticles

Unintended distortion of MVP images has been fixed

The continuous post-game level-up animation when players reach Prestige 3 has been fixed

Store: menu navigation has improved when viewing and toggling between Bundles

Call of Duty Vanguard mid-season update 1.5 zombies changes

Survival Gameplay changes in Call of Duty Vanguard

Void

Survival gameplay comes to “Shi No Numa” in the Void, accessed from Von List’s Office in Stalingrad.

Rounds are advanced by defeating increasingly difficult endless waves of zombies, rather than by completing Objectives.

After completing 3 rounds in the Void, players must choose to Flee or Survive. Choosing Survive continues to spawn waves of zombies until players choose to escape, or if the game ends when all players go down.

Players earn 5,000 bonus Essence for every 3 rounds completed in the Void.

After surviving 12 rounds in the Void, players earn a reward that prevents Perks from dropping below Tier II upon going down for the rest of the match.

The Pack-a-Punch machine is available in “Shi No Numa” when in the Void.

Players can return to Stalingrad to upgrade their Perks, Covenants, and Artifacts after surviving 3 rounds in the Void, and can return to the Void at any time.

Location changes in Call of Duty Vanguard

Von List’s Office

Explore this previously closed-off area of Stalingrad to discover new narrative intel and the portal to the Void.

New Feature in Call of Duty Vanguard

Tome of Rituals

Invest Sacrificial Hearts at the new Tome of Rituals to upgrade Artifacts up to four tiers in-game.

Artifact Upgrades in Call of Duty Vanguard

Frost Blast

Tier I – Freezes normal and Special enemies for 3 seconds once they have been in the Frost Blast zone for 0.5 seconds.

Tier II – Increases the Frost Blast radius by 100%.

Tier III – Increases the number of charges from 1 to 3.

Tier IV – Frozen normal enemies are insta-killed when damaged.

Energy Mine

Tier I – Stuns normal and Special enemies hit by Energy Mine for 3 seconds.

Tier II – Explodes 3 times in a row with a 0.75-second delay between explosions.

Tier III – Increases the number of charges from 1 to 3.

Tier IV – Increases the explosion radius by 66%.

Aether Shroud

Tier I – Automatically reload weapons when activated.

Tier II – Deal 500% bonus melee damage while active.

Tier III – Gain 50% move speed while active. Duration extended from 5 seconds to 8 seconds.

Tier IV – Increases the number of charges from 1 to 2.

Ring of Fire

Tier I – Normal enemies inside the ring take damage equal to 2% of their max HP every second.

Tier II – Players within the ring use ammo from stock.

Tier III – Staying within the ring for up to 10 seconds increases the duration from 15 seconds to 20 seconds.

Tier IV – Staying within the ring for up to 10 seconds increases your damage bonus from +50% to +75%.

Pack-a-Punch Camo changes in Call of Duty Vanguard

Three unique camos were added to the Pack-a-Punch machine.

Weapon camo will now change in appearance with each Pack-a-Punch upgrade up to Tier III.

Pre-Packed loot weapons will display Pack-a-Punch camos after being picked up from Sturmkreigers or the Mystery Box.

Weapon changes in Call of Duty Vanguard

Combat Shields

Now available in Zombies loadouts and the Mystery Box.

Mitigates a portion of damage from the direction the player is facing when raised. Cannot break.

Protects the player’s back from partial rear damage when stowed.

Weapon Unlock Challenges in Call of Duty Vanguard

New weapon unlock challenges added to Zombies for the Katana melee weapon and new Welgun SMG via Create-a-Class:

Katana: In Zombies, get 5 rapid kills with a Melee weapon during 50 different Portal Objectives.

Welgun: In Zombies, get 5 rapid Critical Kills with an SMG during 50 different Portal Objectives.

Support Weapons changes in Call of Duty Vanguard

Warmachine and Deathmachine are now available in the Support tab at the Crafting Table.

