The best Bren loadout in COD Vanguard Season 1

The Bren is one of the light machine guns in COD Vanguard Season 1 that can serve as a hybrid of playstyles. Players utilizing the weapon have the power of a light machine gun and some of the mobility of a traditional assault rifle.

Many players glanced past the weapon when COD Vanguard was first released in November, but the release of Caldera in Warzone changed their opinion of the weapons across the board.

This light machine gun has proven that it has plenty of power to rip through enemies, and with useful attachments, recoil is undoubtedly manageable to ensure accurate shots. But the right attachments in a given loadout make the biggest difference within a match.

Explore these attachments for the Bren in COD Vanguard Season 1

One of the best aspects of this weapon is the power and the mobility compared to some other light machine gun options. If players can land their shots, then enemies will disappear before they can shoot. However, recoil is the biggest downside to the weapon and it needs to be evened out for the best results.

Best attachments for the Bren

Muzzle: G28 Compensator

Barrel: Queen's 775m Scepter

Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Stock: Hockenson SP2B

Magazine: None or .303 British 100 Round Drums

Optic: Slate Reflector

Ammo Type: Lengthened

Proficiency: Sleight of Hand

Kit: Fully Loaded

Use the Bren two easily melt through the competition. (Image via Activision)

By default, the Bren has some fantastic power, so the muzzle and barrel attachments will be focused on accuracy and recoil control. Players should equip the G28 Compensator and the Queen's 775m Scepter for those aspects. Both of these will introduce greater controls for minimal loss of stats.

Next are the grip attachments for Bren, which will offer some more support. The M1941 Hand Stop will give you even more control, but the Fabric Grip will offer some speed on the weapon lost with the other attachments. The stock will also be less conventional, but it offers sustained control, which the weapon certainly needs in COD Vanguard.

Magazine attachments and optic attachments will be the most prone to change. Using the .303 British 100 Round Drums will offer far more ammo to use in COD Vanguard. But that comes at a cost to speed. In that case, it can be more beneficial not to run a magazine attachment at all. The loadout can burn players down in COD Vanguard with each of those pieces.

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

