Ranking the shotguns in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Shotguns are taking over Call of Duty: Vanguard with the immense power they pack in each shot. Anyone who has spent any amount of time in Das Haus will know exactly just how powerful each shotgun can be in the latest iteration of Call of Duty.

While each shotgun in Vanguard may have tons of potential power, there is always a king of the hill when it comes to any list of weapons. Shotguns are no different, and there's a clear winner for tiers, but it's important to remember that Vanguard is subject to change. As weapons are tuned for power, the rankings of shotguns may also change to reflect updates.

Shotguns in Call of Duty: Vanguard ranked from best to worst

The ranking for shotguns in Call of Duty: Vanguard will be placed in order from the best to the worst. Some of the weapons may need attachments to reach full potential, but each one can cause some real headaches in the current state of Vanguard.

1) Combat Shotgun

The Combat Shotgun is the most powerful. (Image via Activision)

Without a doubt, the Combat Shotgun is the best shotgun in Call of Duty: Vanguard. This one is not only the best shotgun, but it's plainly one of the best weapons in the game. It's easy to say that the Combat Shotgun is plainly one of the best launch weapons in a Call of Duty game, period.

For starters, the Combat Shotgun packs the biggest punch in each shot. With the right attachments, players can get one shot kills from crazy distances for a shotgun, even with hipfire. Plus, the weapon has plenty of ammo capacity so that successive shots are easy. Das Haus is run by the Combat Shotgun in Vanguard.

2) Double Barrel

Use the double barrel for plenty of range. (Image via Activision)

This shotgun can hit nearly as hard as the combat shotgun in some cases, but it's missing some crucial aspects. The largest negative is the gun only has two shots by default. Using the weapon as an akimbo will provide four shots, but ads is removed. There's still some great potential with akimbo, but it's not the best.

3) Gracey Auto

The Gracey Auto offers a high fire rate. (Image via Activision)

At first, the Gracey Auto doesn't hit hard and can take a bit to get used to. But with later attachments, this shotgun can easily wipe out a team with plenty of ammo and a high fire rate.

4) Einhorn Revolving

An Einhorn shotgun mixes fire rate and power. (Image via Activision)

The Einhorn works in a similar manner to the Gracey Auto. However, each shot hits hard with less fire rate to boast. It's still a great option in Call of Duty: Vanguard, but there are better alternatives in the game.

