The best Einhorn Revolving shotgun loadout in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Vanguard will be a wonderful time for shotgun users with the Einhorn Revolving Shotgun.

Whether it is a personal preference or for some solid content, Call of Duty: Vanguard is going to see a lot of shotgun usage in its early days. That's the fun of COD. Players can use whatever they want.

The Einhorn Revolving Shotgun will be a popular choice with its surprising long range capabilities. The best loadout allows Call of Duty: Vanguard players to use the weapon by ducking in and out of cover, hitting shots from a distance.

The best loadout for the Einhorn Revolving Shotgun in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Unfortunately, the damage cannot be buffed enough to be a one-hit kill with this Call of Duty: Vanguard weapon. Because of its long range, though, the best loadout focuses on accuracy so you can take out targets from afar.

Muzzle : G28 Compressor

: G28 Compressor Barrel : CGC 22″ Rapid

: CGC 22″ Rapid Optic : MK 3 Sunfilter

: MK 3 Sunfilter Stock : Removed Stock

: Removed Stock Underbarrel : MK6 Para

: MK6 Para Magazine : 12 Gauge 10 Round Drums

: 12 Gauge 10 Round Drums Ammo Type : Slug

: Slug Rear Grip : Leather Grip

: Leather Grip Proficiency : Headhunter

: Headhunter Kit: Quick

The Einhorn Revolving Shotgun can be a very mobile weapon when you give it attachments such as the Removed Stock and Leather Grip. ADS time is drastically improved with these two additions.

•Revolving Shotgun

•Combat Shotgun

•Gracey Auto - Unlock at level 20.

Recoil control and overall stability will be boosted with the G28 Compressor muzzle and the MK6 Para underbarrel. They help with the weapon's accuracy so you can land the two shots needed to kill your enemies in Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Adding the 12 Gauge 10 Round Drums with the Ammo Type will further increase its ability to do solid damage from longer distances without taking away from any accuracy buffs already given.

With the Quick kit, you'll be able to speed up the weapon's sprinting capabilities and get to where you need to be. Headhunter then makes those headshots hurt even more.

Overall, this Call of Duty: Vanguard shotgun might not serve you well in every situation, but it will definitely be a blast to use. You'll need to at some point if you want to unlock the mastery camos of the game.

