Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard: How can players possibly obtain the Armaguerra 43 SMG in Season Two Reloaded?

With a bunch of new additions planned for Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard Season Two Reloaded, the Armaguerra 43 SMG is one of them. This weapon is known to have the highest rate of fire in the entire SMG class of the game without any attachments.

Players need to complete a set of challenges before getting their hands on this insane weapon. Another way to get the weapon is by acquiring a blueprint for the same. The new update will drop worldwide for all platforms on March 23, 2022.

The Armaguerra 43 SMG has the highest fire rate without any attachments in Call of Duty Warzone

Whenever a new weapon arrives in Warzone, a particular challenge needs to be completed before acquiring it in loadouts. With the Armaguerra 43 SMG, it's no different. Like previous instances, players will need to kill a fixed number of enemies in a certain number of matches to unlock the weapon.

The exact details of the challenge are yet to be revealed, but it can be expected that the challenge will be similar to that of the Welgun SMG. Players had to kill ten enemies with an SMG in 15 matches each to unlock the weapon.

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL Season 2 Reloaded Roll Out:



• Vanguard Update March 22 at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 4pm UK



• Warzone Update March 23 at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 4pm UK Season 2 Reloaded Roll Out: • Vanguard Update March 22 at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 4pm UK • Warzone Update March 23 at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 4pm UK https://t.co/KFNsVVQZm2

The new SMG arguably has the highest rate of fire without the addition of any attachments. As a result, it can be expected that the Armaguerra 43 will have a substantial amount of recoil.

Being an SMG with the highest fire rate, it also holds the potential to kill enemies in close-quarter combat instantly. Players will be able to use the new SMG in Zombies, Vanguard Multiplayer, and Warzone.

Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard players will enjoy a lot of content with the arrival of Season Two Reloaded. The roadmap looks strong and packs enough updates for players to get hooked on for the rest of the season.

Vanguard Multiplayer will feature a new map, namely the "Alps," exclusive to the new game mode called "Arms Race." Vehicles like CD12 Transport, Sherman Tank, and GC 620 Motorcycle will also be included with the new map and game mode.

Call of Duty: Warzone will also have a lot of updates. Docks, Prison Courtyard, and Stronghold are some new places that will be added to the Rebirth Island map. A new reinforced event will also arrive for the same map featuring new challenges and rewards.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha