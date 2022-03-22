Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard: Armaguerra 43 SMG to have the highest fire-rate in Season Two Reloaded

Season Two Reloaded of Call of Duty: Warzone is dropping worldwide on March 23, 2022. One of the latest additions to much new content is the Armaguerra 43, an SMG with the fastest fire rate amongst its class without attachments.

SMGs with an insane fire rate often come at the cost of a higher amount of recoil. As a result, it can be expected that the Armaguerra 43 will also be challenging to control but would be deadly for close-range combat.

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone



Arriving in NEW SMG: Armaguerra 43, described as having the fastest fire rate amongst SMGs in its class without attachments.Arriving in #Warzone and #Vanguard sometime after the Season 2 reloaded update. (March 23rd) NEW SMG: Armaguerra 43, described as having the fastest fire rate amongst SMGs in its class without attachments. Arriving in #Warzone and #Vanguard sometime after the Season 2 reloaded update. (March 23rd) https://t.co/87J0vccQQ2

Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard: Armaguerra 43 will have the fastest fire rate in the SMG class without attachments

With the arrival of Season Two Reloaded in Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard, Armaguerra 43 will be known as the SMG having the highest rate of fire without attachments. The weapon will be available for players in both Battle Royale and Multiplayer and is one of the latest additions with the mid-season update.

SMG classes are generally known to have a higher rate of fire when compared to that of assault rifles. These weapons are most suitable for medium-to-close-quarter combat as they hold the potential to take enemies down almost instantly. A higher fire rate also means the weapon's recoil will be on the higher side.

Even though the Armaguerra 43 is said to be the SMG with the highest fire rate without attachments, a handful of them would be required to make the gun stable for use. Optimization details of the weapon will only be available upon its arrival in the game.

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL Season 2 Reloaded Roll Out:



• Vanguard Update March 22 at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 4pm UK



• Warzone Update March 23 at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 4pm UK Season 2 Reloaded Roll Out: • Vanguard Update March 22 at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 4pm UK • Warzone Update March 23 at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 4pm UK https://t.co/KFNsVVQZm2

While Armaguerra 43 SMG is one addition, many other updates will also follow with the arrival of Season Two Reloaded. The roadmap includes new maps, new game modes, new vehicles, new operators, and more for Warzone and Vanguard Multiplayer.

A new map, namely the "Alps", will feature a recent Call of Duty Vanguard multiplayer game mode called "Arms Race". New vehicles like CD12 Transport, Sherman Tank, and GC 620 Motorcycle will also be included with the new map and game mode. A new skill division for Ranked play, featuring the "Top 250" players, will also be a part of the latest update.

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL Coming to Vanguard with Season 2 Reloaded:



Large Team Mode - Arms Race, featuring 12v12 on a new map, Alps. Tanks, Motorcycles, and more available in the mode. Coming to Vanguard with Season 2 Reloaded: Large Team Mode - Arms Race, featuring 12v12 on a new map, Alps. Tanks, Motorcycles, and more available in the mode. https://t.co/IaHKX0uVZ4

The Rebirth Island will undergo enhancements with several additions. Some new places like the "Docks", "Prison Courtyard", and "Stronghold" will be added to the map for players to drop, collect loot and survive. A new reinforced event will also arrive for Rebirth Island featuring new challenges and rewards.

Snoop Dogg will also appear on Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard in the form of a skin added to a bundle. The new Season Two Reloaded update will arrive worldwide on March 23, 2022, across all platforms.

