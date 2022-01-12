How to unlock the Welgun in COD Vanguard and Warzone Pacific

The Welgun is the newest submachine gun available in COD Vanguard and Warzone Pacific.

This new weapon is described as a heavy full-auto SMG that comes with lethality and range for short to medium-range engagements. Activision states it will down targets in four shots in Vanguard multiplayer.

Like the majority of new weapons in COD, players are going to try to put together some insane loadouts almost immediately. To do that, they'll need to unlock it by completing an in-game challenge or purchasing a bundle.

How to unlock the new Welgun SMG in COD Vanguard and Warzone Pacific

A promotional image for the Welgun in Call of Duty: Vanguard (Image via Activision)

1) Paid method

There are multiple ways for players to unlock the new submachine in COD Vanguard and Warzone Pacific. The first is by simply purchasing a Call of Duty bundle that comes with a blueprint.

The bundle, named Reserved Steel, will include a weapon blueprint and is set to be released in the COD store within the update's launch period. This option will come with a preset of attachments.

Eternity @vEternity_ welgun day 1 feeling epic +14 man sten killchain welgun day 1 feeling epic +14 man sten killchain https://t.co/LA19acWCeL

2) Free-to-play method

If you don't want to spend the money to obtain the SMG in Call of Duty, you can play the game to unlock it for free. Unlocking it in Vanguard will open it up for immediate use in Warzone Pacific.

It is not known if there is a specific Warzone challenge to unlock the Welgun just yet, but the COD Vanguard challenge has been released by Activision. The challenge requires a lot of SMG kills.

Pick up your favorite SMG, take it into a game where you will get a lot of kills like Free For All or Domination. Then get 10 kills with an SMG in a single match 15 total times. This means that at least 150 kills are needed to unlock the SMG.

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone



Get 10 kills with an smg while aiming down sights in 15 different matches to unlock it. The Welgun is now available in #Vanguard Get 10 kills with an smg while aiming down sights in 15 different matches to unlock it. The Welgun is now available in #Vanguard.Get 10 kills with an smg while aiming down sights in 15 different matches to unlock it. https://t.co/Jljv9c2HMo

Keep in mind that these kills need to be made when you are aiming down the sights of the submachine gun you choose. They won't count toward the challenge if you hipfire.

Also Read Article Continues below

Once you have finished 15 different games with 10 ADS SMG kills, you will unlock the newest Call of Duty weapon for use in Vanguard multiplayer and Warzone Pacific.

Edited by Danyal Arabi