The mid-season refresh of Call of Duty Vanguard Season Two, titled Reloaded, is now live. The mid-season refresh introduces a new mode called Arms rack, new vehicles, a new playable operator, and a new weapon, the Armaguerra 43. It also brings a major change to the Aim Assist on the console.

Call of Duty Vanguard, the latest iteration of Activision’s iconic first-person military shooter franchise, takes the series back to its Second World War-era roots. Developed on the same engine as 2019’ Modern Warfare, the title brings the gritty behind enemy line combat with period-authentic weapons and detailed customizations in the gunsmith.

Like the previous title Black Ops Cold War and Modern Warfare before it, Call of Duty Vanguard also crosses over with the free-to-play Battle Royale mode, Warzone. All the changes introduced in Season Two Reloaded will carry over to Warzone, including new weapons, operators, and vehicles.

With that being said, let’s take a closer look at the Call of Duty Vanguard Season Two Reloaded patch notes and what it brings.

What’s new in Call of Duty Vanguard Season Two Reloaded

A brand new Mode, Arms Race, which takes place on a new large Map, Alps

New Vehicles: Motorcycle, CD12 Transport, and Tank

A New Playable Operator, Gustavo dos Santos

New Weapon, Armaguerra 43

Ranked Play — Top 250 Skill Division & Leaderboard

New Ranked Play Rewards

Ranked Play Skill Rating Restriction & UI Updates

Zombies: New Covenants, Dedicated Server Pause, and Additional Updates

New Pro Pack, Boston Breach Team Pack, and Bundles

A new Ukrainian Flag Calling Card has been added to Vanguard and Warzone. This free Calling Card is now in your inventory. Equip in the Barracks tab, under Customization.

Max 2XP Weekend to celebrate the midseason update. Increase your Operator, Player, Weapon, Clan, & Battle Pass XP. Live Mar. 25 – 28.

For a full breakdown of all the new content dropping to Vanguard in the Season Two midseason update, check out the official Call of Duty blog.

Aim Assist fix

New SMG & Sniper Rifle Balance

Call of Duty Vanguard Season Two Reloaded Multiplayer Updates

Sniper Rifle Balance in Call of Duty Vanguard Season Two Reloaded

On Thursday, March 10th, we got a little too excited and announced that a significant balance pass for Sniper Rifles was live. Unfortunately, these changes will not be made available until the Season Two Reloaded update. Well, tomorrow they are coming! Let us know what you think.

Missed the early announcement? Here are our goals for this balance pass…

Given your feedback and our metrics, we recognize that Sniper Rifles are underperforming across the board. Because of this, we wanted to focus on the strengths and weaknesses of each weapon in this class.

Type 99

This one is for all of your Quickscopers out there. Faster ADS time and less sway while walking makes it ideal for high-risk, high-reward sniping. But watch out for return fire - you’re fast but not invincible!

3-Line Rifle

Reliability at its finest. We decreased the flinch received when taking fire to allow players to maintain accuracy while holding a position.

Kar98K

Our jack-of-all-trades Sniper Rifle. Although it was already a popular choice, we decreased its ADS time to give it a better chance in close-quarters combat to offer an alternative to the Type 99.

Let us know what you think of these changes. Your feedback will play a critical part in future weapon balance passes. We look forward to sharing more in the near future!

Aim Assist in Call of Duty Vanguard Season Two Reloaded

In Vanguard Season One, we saw reports from players who suggested that the Aim Assist system was not always functioning as it should. Today, we are optimistic that we have fixed a bug that caused Aim Assist to intermittently deactivate while engaging an enemy player.

First, we want to thank everyone who shared clips of the problem. The bug was very difficult to reproduce and the video clips were critical to the QA investigation which helped our engineering team diagnose and resolve the issue.

When functioning properly, the Aim Assist system analyzes every frame of the game to determine if it should be activated, based on whether an enemy is currently in sight. We call this a “player visibility check”. The Aim Assist bug was the result of the system not waiting for the “player visibility check” before running an action. In certain scenarios, the Aim Assist system was left to assume that no player was visible, which meant that Aim Assist could potentially be deactivated multiple times in a single engagement. With tomorrow’s fix, the Aim Assist system will ensure that a result from that “player visibility check” is received before continuing and we are confident based on testing that it should behave as intended.

Please note that although we have tested this fix extensively with our team, the real test is in a live gaming environment with all of you. Please let us know if you are still encountering problems with Aim Assist while playing Vanguard.

Call of Duty Vanguard Season Two Reloaded Multiplayer Patch Notes

Stability & Performance in Call of Duty Vanguard Season Two Reloaded

Stability improvements should result in better connectivity and lower rates of server disconnect errors.

Scrolling through a large friends list will no longer kick the player out of the Social menu.

Resolved a bug resulting in Dev Error 604, which was caused by being revived while a melee weapon and tactical equipment are equipped.

Resolved a bug resulting in Dev Error 5573 when using the “Ace Casual” and “Decorated” Operator Skins for Wade and Daniel.

Resolved a bug resulting in Dev Error 7272 when using the “Tooled Up” Operator Skin for Lucas.

Gameplay in Call of Duty Vanguard Season Two Reloaded

Aim Assist

Addressed an issue that caused Aim Assist to erratically deactivate while engaging an enemy player.

Destruction

Addressed an issue that allowed enemy nameplates to be seen through surfaces in various situations.

Progression

Addressed an issue that prevented players from earning XP for some Operators.

Addressed an issue that caused the “Hello There” Trophy to not be awarded upon joining a Clan.

Maps in Call of Duty Vanguard Season Two Reloaded

In this update, we paid special attention to improving the overall quality of our Multiplayer maps. We have made efforts to improve spawn logic in difficult scenarios, namely high-intensity Combat Pacing selections and objective-based modes. Several improvements have been made to the environment to prevent players from taking advantage of exploits, such as spawning in a player’s line of sight. We’ve also improved pathing for objective points for certain Modes on several maps.

Please note that the spawn changes in tomorrow’s update are fixes and improvements to situational exploits and there is no sweeping change to spawn logic. However, we will continue to iterate on our spawn logic in the coming updates and look forward to sharing more soon.

Berlin

Addressed an exploit that allowed players to reach unintended locations near the Train Yard.

Bocage

Players will no longer spawn in the sight of enemies near the Water Wheel in Assault pacing Free-for-All.

Casablanca

Players will no longer spawn in the sight of enemies near the Hotel in Free-for-All

Addressed an issue that prevented the Patrol capture point from progressing near the Bridge.

Castle

Addressed exploits that allowed players to reach unintended locations in the Courtyard and Garden.

Desert Siege

Addressed exploits that allowed players to reach unintended locations near the Destroyed House, Train Station, and Courtyard.

Improved collision to prevent players from obstructing the view of their character near the Trench, Ammo Dump, and Destroyed House.

Improved collision to prevent an unintended line of sight near the Train Station.

Dome

Adjusted spawns to prevent players from facing interior walls upon respawn.

Improved spawn logic to avoid spawning players in locations where a teammate was recently killed.

Gavutu

Addressed an exploit that allowed players to reach an unintended location near the Arched Rock.

Gondola

Corrected lighting that caused a blue tint to be applied to the environment in certain locations.

Adjusted the capture point in Control to prevent players from capturing it from an unintended location near the Fire Watch Tower.

Oasis

Addressed an exploit that allowed players to reach an unintended location near Ruins East.

Paradise

Improved spawn logic to avoid spawning players near enemies in Team Deathmatch.

Players will no longer spawn in the sight of enemies on the Cliff Path.

Improved collision in several locations to prevent players from obstructing the view of their character.

Improved the pathing of the capture point in Patrol.

Radar

Addressed an issue that caused players to spawn out of bounds in Patrol.

Improved the pathing of the capture point in Patrol.

Sub Pens

Addressed an issue that caused players to spawn out of bounds near the Utility Room in Team Deathmatch.

Addressed an exploit that allowed players to reach unintended locations near the Dry Docks.

Modes in Call of Duty Vanguard Season Two Reloaded

Kill Confirmed

Addressed an issue that caused server disconnect errors. Kill Confirmed has returned to the quickplay filter and featured playlist rotations.

Operators in Call of Duty Vanguard Season Two Reloaded

Thomas (Yeti)

Thomas’s Date of Birth has been corrected in his Operator Bio.

Halima (Hellhounds)

Halima will no longer be invisible during her Highlight Intro.

Weapons in Call of Duty Vanguard Season Two Reloaded

NEW: Armaguerra 43 (Submachine Gun)

Very high rate-of-fire SMG. Effective at short to medium range engagements.

Unlock the Armaguerra 43 through an SMG-based challenge or via Store Bundle.

Sten (Submachine Gun)

Stock attachments will no longer display incorrect textures.

Welgun (Submachine Gun)

In Gunsmith, ammo attachments that decrease reload quickness will now properly communicate this change.

KG M40 (Light Machine Gun)

Addressed an issue where the firing audio would not be affected by suppression attachments.

Type 99 (Sniper Rifle)

Decreased ADS time from 498ms to 400ms (-20%).

Decreased weapon sway while walking by 80%.

3-Line Rifle (Sniper Rifle)

Decreased weapon sway while walking by 50%.

Decreased flinch intensity by 50%.

Kar98k (Sniper Rifle)

Decreased ADS time from 595ms to 500ms (-16%).

Sniper Rifles and Marksman Rifles

Decreased flinch intensity by 30%.

This change does not apply to the SVT-40, 3-Line Rifle, or Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle.

Attachments in Call of Duty Vanguard Season Two Reloaded

Shiraishi Short Barrel (Type 99)

Decreased ADS time multiplier from -10% to -5% (-50%).

Empress 514mm F01 (3-Line Rifle)

Decreased over-penetration range from 40m to 15m (-63%).

Killstreaks in Call of Duty Vanguard Season Two Reloaded

Ball Turret Gunner (12 Kills)

Ball Turret Gunner usage is now properly tracked in the Barracks and on the scoreboard.

Call of Duty Vanguard Season Two Reloaded User Interface & Experience

Improvements

Added subtitles when previewing Operator Quips.

Bug Fixes in Call of Duty Vanguard Season Two Reloaded

Barracks

Addressed an issue that prevented players who reached Level 1,000 in Season One from entering the Barracks menu.

Accessibility

Added the Menu Readability option to the Settings > Interface menu.

Social

An error will no longer be displayed when attempting to view the Social tab in the Clans menu.

Addressed an issue where the View Invite prompt would not function as intended.

After Action Report

Addressed an issue where the Scoreboard tab was missing from the After Action Report.

Customization

Completionist camos will now properly display current progress.

Calling Card Frames, Titles, and Killcam Themes can now be unequipped.

Bundles & Cosmetic Fixes in Call of Duty Vanguard Season Two Reloaded

Blueprints

The “Shootout” and “Pawn Shop Special” Top Break Blueprints will now use the correct models for barrel, trigger action, magazine, and optic attachments.

The “Imperator” and “Run It Back” BAR Blueprints will now use the correct models for the CGC 27” 2B and Chariot 18” Rapid barrel attachment.

Adjusted the positioning of the ZF4 3.5X Rifle Scope on the “Ymir Curse” Volkssturmgewehr Blueprint.

Addressed an issue that caused the iron sights to be obstructed when the optic attachment was removed from the “Wasp” RATT Blueprint.

Fire Tracers will now be properly displayed when using the “Helm of Darkness” and “Blacksmith” Blueprints.

The Welgun Submachine Gun is now unlocked upon purchase of the “Heliox” Blueprint.

Other Items

Padmavati will no longer be invisible during her Highlight Intro when using the “Astrakhan” Operator Skin.

Addressed an issue that caused the camera to go out of bounds when using the “Trifecta” Highlight Intro.

Corrected the audio that is played when using the “Quicker They Fall”, “Asshole”, and “Badass” Operator Quips.

Several issues with Watches have been resolved including placement, invisibility, and animation.

Fixed the alignment of several Weapon Charms.

Corrected the alignment of Thomas’ cigar when previewing the “Smoked Out” Highlight Intro.

Corrected the alignment of Halima’s bottle when previewing the “Nice Shot” Highlight Intro.

