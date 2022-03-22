Sledgehammer Games fixes aim assist bug in Call of Duty: Vanguard Season Two Reloaded

Sledgehammer Games has finally managed to fix a bug related to aim assist in Call of Duty: Vanguard using a new technique. Previously, multiple players from the CoD community complained that the aim assist often seemed to turn off as soon as they engaged in a fight.

With the new update, they aim to fix the issue where the game will analyze every frame of the game before it gets activated. Call of Duty Vanguard Season Two Reloaded is almost around the corner, and a ton of content is planned for the second half of the ongoing season.

How will the aim assist be fixed in Call of Duty: Vanguard Season Two Reloaded?

Sledgehammer Games has finally pushed out an update where they have claimed to have fixed the issue related to aim assists. While Season One was ongoing, they collected multiple reports from players who complained that the aim assist feature was not functioning the way it was supposed to.

According to them, the feature often gets disabled when they engage in a fight. The developers said that a bug prevented the feature from getting activated and found a new technique to counter it.

The game's Aim Assist system will now analyze every frame to determine if it should be activated or not. This will depend on when a player is near an enemy's sight and tries to engage in combat. They are calling this update a "player visibility check."

The bug prevented the "player visibility check" before running an action, according to the devs. In specific scenarios, the system assumed that no player was visible, resulting in the deactivation of the Aim Assist multiple times in a single engagement.

The latest fix will ensure that the Aim Assist system will start to work again the way it's intended to. Players now need to update their game as soon as possible. If the issue persists, they must report to the devs accordingly.

Sledgehammer Games @SHGames With today’s fix in Vanguard, the Aim Assist system will ensure that a result from that “player visibility check” is received before continuing and we are confident based on testing that it should behave as intended. With today’s fix in Vanguard, the Aim Assist system will ensure that a result from that “player visibility check” is received before continuing and we are confident based on testing that it should behave as intended.

Call of Duty Warzone's Raven Software has further clarified that a similar fix will be deployed for the Battle Royale game in the upcoming weeks.

Raven Software @RavenSoftware



In the coming weeks, we’ll release a fix for this issue in



For more info on the issue, check out the thread below! Sledgehammer Games @SHGames During Vanguard Season One, we began to monitor reports from players that Aim Assist was not always functioning properly. Today, we are optimistic we have fixed a bug that caused Aim Assist to intermittently deactivate while engaging an enemy player. During Vanguard Season One, we began to monitor reports from players that Aim Assist was not always functioning properly. Today, we are optimistic we have fixed a bug that caused Aim Assist to intermittently deactivate while engaging an enemy player. 🤝 Collaborating with our friends @SHGames helped us identify an issue with Aim Assist.In the coming weeks, we’ll release a fix for this issue in #Warzone . Stay tuned to our channels for a more precise date.For more info on the issue, check out the thread below! twitter.com/SHGames/status… 🤝 Collaborating with our friends @SHGames helped us identify an issue with Aim Assist. In the coming weeks, we’ll release a fix for this issue in #Warzone. Stay tuned to our channels for a more precise date. For more info on the issue, check out the thread below! twitter.com/SHGames/status…

Call of Duty players will enjoy a ton of fresh content with the arrival of Season Two Reloaded. This includes new maps, new game modes, new vehicles, new operators, new weapons, etc. The update will go live worldwide on March 23, 2022, across all platforms.

