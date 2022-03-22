Sledgehammer Games fixes aim assist bug in Call of Duty: Vanguard Season Two Reloaded

Sledgehammer Games has finally managed to fix a bug related to aim assist in Call of Duty: Vanguard using a new technique. Previously, multiple players from the CoD community complained that the aim assist often seemed to turn off as soon as they engaged in a fight.
With the new update, they aim to fix the issue where the game will analyze every frame of the game before it gets activated. Call of Duty Vanguard Season Two Reloaded is almost around the corner, and a ton of content is planned for the second half of the ongoing season.
How will the aim assist be fixed in Call of Duty: Vanguard Season Two Reloaded?
Sledgehammer Games has finally pushed out an update where they have claimed to have fixed the issue related to aim assists. While Season One was ongoing, they collected multiple reports from players who complained that the aim assist feature was not functioning the way it was supposed to.
According to them, the feature often gets disabled when they engage in a fight. The developers said that a bug prevented the feature from getting activated and found a new technique to counter it.
The game's Aim Assist system will now analyze every frame to determine if it should be activated or not. This will depend on when a player is near an enemy's sight and tries to engage in combat. They are calling this update a "player visibility check."
The bug prevented the "player visibility check" before running an action, according to the devs. In specific scenarios, the system assumed that no player was visible, resulting in the deactivation of the Aim Assist multiple times in a single engagement.
The latest fix will ensure that the Aim Assist system will start to work again the way it's intended to. Players now need to update their game as soon as possible. If the issue persists, they must report to the devs accordingly.
Call of Duty Warzone's Raven Software has further clarified that a similar fix will be deployed for the Battle Royale game in the upcoming weeks.
Call of Duty players will enjoy a ton of fresh content with the arrival of Season Two Reloaded. This includes new maps, new game modes, new vehicles, new operators, new weapons, etc. The update will go live worldwide on March 23, 2022, across all platforms.