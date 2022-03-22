Warzone Season Two Reloaded brings Arms Race Mode, which includes motorcycles, tanks, and more

Warzone Season Two Reloaded has plenty of things coming up for the players in the next few days. Season Two Reloaded is set to start on March 23, and there are just plenty of things that players will be keeping themselves engaged with.

New weapons are being added, Rebirth Island is getting a lot of changes, and Battle Royale is being revamped. Activision has teased fans about engaging in a squad-based arms race mode as a bonus.

The arms race mode will be one of many steps taken by Raven Software to keep the gameplay engaging. Warzone primarily focuses on Battle Royale, which is the game's backbone.

However, fans also need a lot of fresh content to stay engaged with the game. The arms race mode may not be the typical content of the game, but it looks to be extremely fun on the outside.

Arms race mode will allow players to race each other in Warzone Season Two Reloaded

The developers revealed the roadmap for Warzone Season Two Reloaded earlier. Activision mentioned the arms race mode in the roadmap and revealed further details.

The arms race mode will allow players to use different vehicles. Players will be able to use a range of cars, starting from motorcycles to the tank. It will be interesting to see how all the vehicles fit on the same map.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



#Vanguard | bit.ly/S2ReloadedArms… Join a team of 12 at the frontlines in the new Arms Race mode. Your squad's objective: attempt to capture all enemy bases across the Alps 🏛 Join a team of 12 at the frontlines in the new Arms Race mode. Your squad's objective: attempt to capture all enemy bases across the Alps 🏛#Vanguard | bit.ly/S2ReloadedArms… https://t.co/2OzazS1mva

Activision has also informed players about how the mode will proceed. It seems that the mode will be between two teams of twelve each. The objective of each team will be to capture the enemies' bases before the other team does so.

Once players capture their objectives, they'll earn in-game cash in that mode. Players will then be able to buy from trade stations. Players will be able to choose between motorcycles, CD12 transport, and tanks.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty by capturing objectives and use the cash to purchase vehicles at the buy stations. Experience full out armored vehicular mayhem.



🏍 Motorcycle

CD12 Transport

🛡 Tank



#Vanguard | bit.ly/S2ReloadedVehi… Earnby capturing objectives and use the cash to purchase vehicles at the buy stations. Experience full out armored vehicular mayhem.🏍 MotorcycleCD12 Transport🛡 Tank Earn 💲 by capturing objectives and use the cash to purchase vehicles at the buy stations. Experience full out armored vehicular mayhem.🏍 Motorcycle🚙 CD12 Transport🛡 Tank#Vanguard | bit.ly/S2ReloadedVehi… https://t.co/R7wmTtJonr

What will be interesting to see is how the game shapes up once the arms race mode starts. The mode is a new addition and will be a different test for the players.

Additionally, players will be able to enjoy several new additions. Rebirth Island will undergo many changes with new game modes and features. A brand new SMG will also be available in Armaguerra-43, which can be unlocked in the game. All in all, it's set to be an exciting upcoming period once Season Two Reloaded begins.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar