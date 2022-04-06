Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard: How to claim the latest Prime Gaming bundle

For the month of April, Prime Gaming is giving some free items to Call of Duty players, which includes weapon skins for Warzone and Vanguard. The skins that will be rewarded come in the form of a bundle and will be available to claim for a limited amount of time.

Every month, Twitch Prime rewards its members in different ways. It is either in the form of exclusive in-game cosmetics and skins or as a full-fledged gaming title. To avail the rewards, members in selected countries need to have a valid membership of Amazon Prime.

How to claim the latest Prime Gaming bundle in Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard

The rewards and gifts that players get from Amazon Prime Gaming vary from in-game items to skins and cosmetics, with the possibility of an entire game being given away at times.

For the month of April, Call of Duty players can claim a bundle that has exclusive weapon skins and in-game content for Warzone and Vanguard. The items are available on all platforms i.e., PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.

The items that are included in the bundle are: Legendary "Candelabra" Blueprint, Epic "Aquatint" Blueprint, Epic "Metal Etched" Blueprint, Legendary "Elite Shot" Sticker, Epic "Lion's Horn" Charm, Epic "Sitting Duck" Calling Card, and Rare "Wormhunter" Emblem.

Call of Duty Prime Gaming loot for April (Image via Prime Gaming)

Here are the steps to claim these items for Warzone and Vanguard:

Players need to make sure they have an active subscription of Amazon Prime or have the 30-day free trial

Go to gaming.amazon.com/loot/callofduty

Click on the 'Claim Now' button

Choose between 'Sign in' or 'Try Prime'

Sign-in to Amazon by inserting the correct login credentials

Players need to link their Activision Publishing Inc account with Prime Gaming

Upon successfully linking the accounts, they will be redirected to the Prime Gaming website where it will be written 'Complete Claim'

Click on it and the process will be complete.

The aforementioned skins and other in-game items will be added to the game for the players to enjoy. These items are exclusive and are available for a short period of time only.

How often does Call of Duty provides free in-game loot for Warzone and Vanguard?

Every month, Prime Gaming rewards players with in-game items for different games. The availability such items for Warzone and Vanguard depends on the publishers of the titles.

Prime Gaming @primegaming



Claim the



Get it here! Outlast the competition by embracing your primal instincts.Claim the @CallofDuty Animalistic Bundle for free with Prime today, win in-style soon.Get it here! amzn.to/3tqRH5m Outlast the competition by embracing your primal instincts. Claim the @CallofDuty Animalistic Bundle for free with Prime today, win in-style soon. 💥 Get it here! amzn.to/3tqRH5m https://t.co/6tLmGJl2lq

Towards the end of January this year, players were allowed to claim two free bundles for Warzone via Prime Gaming.

Players may follow the official Twitter handle of Prime Gaming to get notified as soon as the drops are made available. April has just started and there will likely be more items to claim in the upcoming days.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Saman