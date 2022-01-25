How to claim Prime Gaming rewards in Rainbow Six Extraction

Rainbow Six Extraction has been out for a few days and as players grind through missions with their friends, they'll want some gear to look their best and fight the hardest. Prime Gaming offers players some rewards in the meantime as they look for the best options available.

Finding good gear and stylish outfits to show off can take some time, especially in a game with looter shooter mechanics. Because the Prime Gaming rewards also apply to every Operator within the game, it makes the package a great solution to the early game drought. All players need to do is redeem the rewards if they have an account.

Redeeming the Rainbow Six Extraction rewards from Prime Gaming

To get the Prime Gaming rewards for Rainbow Six Extraction, players must first have the right account to get the job done. Prime Gaming is an extension of Twitch and ultimately a part of Amazon that combines both companies.

This program is the same one that allows players to claim their monthly free subscription on Twitch itself. However, not everyone who has a Twitch account will get the rewards or the subscription for free.

The core component of the program is having an Amazon Prime account. Of course, that service costs money and is a subscription service tied to Amazon itself.

Users can connect their Amazon account to their Twitch account and begin claiming rewards. At the top right of the Twitch home page, there is a crown icon where players can claim loot from Prime Gaming.

In the loot listings, players can find the Rainbow Six Extraction option and select "claim" to be brought to a separate page. The loot for the month of January will be displayed with another blue "claim" button above it. As long as players have their Twitch account linked to Ubisoft, the items will be rewarded to them.

What is the Prime Loot in Rainbow Six Extraction?

Rubicon Phase is the first bundle. (Image via Ubisoft)

For January, players can claim headgear and uniform rewards for all of their operators in the game. The bundle is called Rubicon Phase and it provides some red and black colored gear for minimal effort.

Based on the writing for the rewards, it seems like this may be the first of multiple reward drops in the game. In that case, players should claim this deal while they can so they can have extra rewards before the next drop arrives.

