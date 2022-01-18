All confirmed operators in Rainbow Six Extraction

Ubisoft will launch its upcoming tactical-shooter, Rainbow Six Extraction, in less than a week. The game will be a spin-off of Ubisoft's Rainbow Six Siege and will inherit a lot of features from Siege.

Rainbow Six Extraction will be a modern adaptation of the popular Outbreak mode. While Siege offers competitive 5v5 matches, in Extraction players will need to co-operate with a group of three and infiltrate alien-infested locations.

Rainbow Six Extraction offers a total of 18 different operators that players can choose from. All the operators were previously featured in Siege and were one of the main reasons for the game's popularity. Players will be able to level up the operators and gain new loadout options by completing each mission.

What are the 18 confirmed operators in Rainbow Six Extraction?

1) Tachanka

Tachanka equipped with the SASG-12 (Image via Ubisoft Entertainment)

Tachanka is an experienced Russian Spetsnaz filled with composure and loyalty. He is equipped with the DP-28 LMG and is capable of major destruction.

2) Fuze

Fuze equipped with the 6P41 LMG (Image via Ubisoft Entertainment)

Fuze is a highly-skilled Spetsnaz commando. He specializes in taking care of enemies with his APM-6 Cluster Charges.

3) Rook

Rook with his P90 SMG (Image via Ubisoft Entertainment)

Trained at Gendarmerie Nationale, Rook is known for his excellent marksmanship skills and adaptability. As a defense unit, his boron-ceramic armor plates provide exceptional protection.

4) Jäger

Jäger equipped with the M870 Shotgun (Image via Ubisoft Entertainment)

Jäger is an expert helicopter pilot and is equipped with an updated MAGPIE Automated Defense System.

5) Capitão

Capitão with his PARA 309 AR (Image via Ubisoft Entertainment)

Capitão possesses true leadership skills and has a superb record in law enforcement. He can use a wide range of weaponry with the TAC Mk0 being his favorite.

6) IQ

IQ equipped with the AUG A2 (Image via Ubisoft Entertainment)

IQ is proficient in R.E.D SPECTRE Electronics Detector, using which she locates hostiles and informs the team.

7) Gridlock

Gridlock equipped with the F90 AR (Image via Ubisoft Entertainment)

Gridlock is an expert in robotics and mechanical systems. She is equipped with TRAX Stinger anti-personnel traps which can provide significant damage to the enemies in Rainbow Six Extraction.

8) Nomad

Nomad with her AK-74M (Image via Ubisoft Entertainment)

Nomad served in the mountain infantry battalion of GIGR and is highly-skilled in environmental operations. She is equipped with lethal AIRJAB repulsion grenades.

9) Smoke

Smoke with his L85A2 AR (Image via Ubisoft Entertainment)

Smoke is an expert in biology and chemistry and is equipped with specially designed Z9 toxic gas grenades.

10) Ela

Ela equipped with the Scorpion EVO 3 (Image via Ubisoft Entertainment)

Ela can be considered a born survivalist. She is equipped with GRZMOT concussive mines that are highly-effective against hostiles.

11) Sledge

Sledge with his M590A1 Shotgun (Image via Ubisoft Entertainment)

Sledge trained in S.A.S and boasts unparalleled physical abilities. He is equipped with the Tactical Breaching Hammer which can destroy walls and stun parasites.

12) Alibi

Alibi equipped with the Mx4 Storm SMG (Image via Ubisoft Entertainment)

Alibi is an expert in network infiltration and has previously worked in G.I.S. She uses the PRISMA volumetric display device which is capable of identifying enemy positions in Rainbow Six Extraction.

13) Lion

Lion with his V308 AR (Image via Ubisoft Entertainment)

Lion is a CBRN specialist and is equipped with the EE-ONE-D drone. He provides essential support to the team by eliminating hostiles.

14) Hibana

Hibana with her TYPE-89 AR (Image via Ubisoft Entertainment)

Hibana is an expert in high-risk infiltration and possesses a bunch of tactical skills. She is equipped with the X-KAIROS grenade launcher.

15) Finka

Finka equipped with the SPEAR .308 AR (Image via Ubisoft Entertainment)

Finka specializes in microbiology and has developed a nanobot-driven adrenaline boost. This gives her a tactical benefit against combating hostiles.

16) Vigil

Vigil equipped with the K1A1 (Image via Ubisoft Entertainment)

Vigil possesses extensive knowledge in stealth technology and is equipped with the Electronic Rendering Cloak. He is the most mysterious character in Rainbow Six Extraction.

17) Pulse

Pulse with his M1014 Shotgun (Image via Ubisoft Entertainment)

Pulse was an FBI biometrics expert and was one of the main priorities of REACT. He is equipped with a recalibrated HB-7 Cardiac Sensor to detect physiology of the hostiles.

18) DOC

DOC equipped with the SG-CQB Shotgun (Image via Ubisoft Entertainment)

DOC is an expert in medicine and acts as a medical provider. He is equipped with the STIM Pistol which provides instantaneous healing.

