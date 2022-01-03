When is Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction releasing and what are the system requirements?

Rainbow Six Siege has been one of the best tactical shooters of the last decade. With Rainbow Six Extraction, Ubisoft will be looking to continue the success of its main game. Rainbox Six Extraction will be aiming to create something new that sets it aside from the other tactical shooters that were released in late 2021.

Rainbow Six Extraction will release on several platforms, including current and next generation consoles. Pre-orders are available on several websites, including Ubisoft's own digital store, and the pre-orders also come with some sweet goodies.

Featuring some of the most popular operators from the famed Rainbox Six Siege, Rainbow Six Extraction is sure to excite the community. The release date is not far off, as it is one of the most anticipated titles for 2022.

Rainbow Six Extraction release date, specifications and other details

As per the details from Ubisoft's official website, Rainbow Six Extraction will release on January 20, 2022 at 00:00 GMT.

The release date is the same on both the Epic Games and Xbox Digital stores. For the time being, there is no information on whether Rainbow Six Extraction will feature on Xbox Game Pass.

How many editions are available for Rainbox Six Extraction?

Rainbow Six Extraction will be available in two editions - Standard and Deluxe. The Deluxe Edition has all the contents of the Standard Edition alongside additional cosmetic items that will let the players customize their operators.

The Standard edition is priced at $40 USD while the Deluxe Edition costs $50 USD.

Rainbow Six Extraction specifications

Minimum

CPU : Intel Core i5-4460 3.2 GHz or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 3.1 GHz

: Intel Core i5-4460 3.2 GHz or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 3.1 GHz RAM : 8 GB

: 8 GB OS : Windows 10 64-bit

: Windows 10 64-bit VIDEO CARD : Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 4GB or AMD Radeon R9 290X 4GB

: Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 4GB or AMD Radeon R9 290X 4GB PIXEL SHADER : 5.1

: 5.1 VERTEX SHADER : 5.1

: 5.1 FREE DISK SPACE : 60 GB

: 60 GB DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 4 GB

Recommended

CPU : Intel Core i7-4790K 4.0 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1500X 3.5 GHz

: Intel Core i7-4790K 4.0 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1500X 3.5 GHz RAM : 16 GB

: 16 GB OS : Windows 10 64-bit

: Windows 10 64-bit VIDEO CARD : Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 580 4GB

: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 580 4GB PIXEL SHADER : 5.1

: 5.1 VERTEX SHADER : 5.1

: 5.1 FREE DISK SPACE : 60 GB

: 60 GB DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 4096 MB

