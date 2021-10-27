Top 10 most anticipated games of 2022

2021 has already witnessed the release of some of the decade's best games across multiple genres, making the players demand more. 2022 is going to be a crucial year for gaming since many flagship titles from various publishers are looking to break charts.

Some of the most anticipated games of 2022 include PlayStation exclusives like God of War, Epic's timed exclusives like Sifu, and day one access to top-tier Xbox games in the game pass.

Players across the board are looking forward to these games

10) S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl

Developer - GSC Game World

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl is going to be the fourth game in the series. With a release date set for April 2022, this is one of the most anticipated games based on survival horror and played from a first-person perspective.

The game will be played in a post-apocalyptic world, giving a glimpse of radioactive wasteland, just like its predecessor. The second installment has faced multiple obstacles, including cancelation, and will finally have a next-gen release in 2022.

9) Monster Hunter Rise

Developer - Capcom

Monster Hunter Rise is the sixth mainline game in the Monster Hunter Series. It is set for a PC release in January 2022, making it one of the most anticipated games, especially after this year's positive Nintendo Switch release.

Like its previous game, players control a Hunter slaying large monsters using different kinds of weapons, tools, and environmental damage. The verticality of the maps in Monster Hunter Rise is way more enhanced than in the previous games.

8) Gran Turismo 7

Developer - Polyphony Digital

Gran Turismo 7 is the eighth installment in the Gran Turismo series and is expected to release on March 4, 2022. This game marks the return of a long-established simulation mode, making it one of the most awaited games next year.

The menu style will be similar to Gran Turismo 4, as shown in the gameplay trailer. Other classic features like traditional racing tracks and vehicles, Special Events, Championships, and a lot more will also be returning with Gran Turismo 7.

7) Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction

Developer - Ubisoft Montréal

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction is an upcoming tactical shooter based on teamwork and cooperative gameplay. It will be a spin-off of Rainbow Six Siege featuring several “Operators” working together to fight against parasite-like aliens.

Three players can team up to infiltrate an alien-infested location and complete objectives. The game is very similar to an event in Rainbow Six Siege, namely “Chimera,” and has a January 2022 release date.

6) Dying Light 2

Developer - Techland

Dying Light 2 is going to be an upcoming survival horror game scheduled for a February 2022 release. The game is a sequel to 2015’s Dying Light and will feature an open-world environment after a zombie apocalypse.

The game will feature a new protagonist with insane parkour skills. Mechanics are way more smooth and polished than its previous installment, as shown in the trailers. This is undoubtedly one of the most desired games of 2022, as Dying Light received a positive response from fans.

5) Gotham Knights

Developer - WB Games Montréal

Gotham Knights is an upcoming action super-hero RPG based on characters from DC Comics. Set in Gotham City, the events take place after the death of Batman, featuring the Court of Owls.

Players control four sidekicks of Batman, namely - Nightwing, Robin, Batgirl, and Red Hood. This makes it one of the most awaited games of 2022 since players would experience conflict with the secret criminal society.

4) Hogwarts Legacy

Developer - Avalanche Software

Hogwarts Legacy is an upcoming open-world action RPG featuring a student studying in the Hogwarts in the late 1800s. Set for a late 2022 release, the game will quickly be one of the most anticipated games as players will be able to explore the School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Players would be able to cast various magical spells using their wands. The game will feature many locations from the Harry Potter movies, and it will be a treat to the eyes. Several character customizations will also be available upon release.

3) Elden Ring

Developer - FromSoftware

Elden Ring is, hands down, one of the most anticipated games of 2022. Inspired by the Souls series, Bandai Namco will be publishing this action RPG across multiple platforms in February 2022.

The main focus of the gameplay will be on combat and exploration. Fans should get excited as Elden Ring is a collab between the author of Game of Thrones and the creator of the Dark Souls series!

2) Horizon Forbidden West

Developer - Guerilla Games

Published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, Horizon Forbidden West is a direct sequel to 2017’s Horizon Zero Dawn. The game is going to be an action RPG based on the open-world post-apocalyptic United States.

Players control a huntress living in a world filled with dangerous machines. Underwater exploration, enhanced melee combat, revamped climbing mechanics, and improved transversal options are also being added, making it one of the awaited games of 2022.

1) God of War Ragnarök

Developer - Santa Monica Studios

Sony Interactive Entertainment is planning to release its much-anticipated game in 2022. Kratos has embraced his new role as his son’s father, and both of them are on a mission to find a giant Norse God.

The game takes place three years after 2018’s God of War featuring enhanced combat mechanics and immersion. It was supposed to release this year, but the ongoing global pandemic is responsible for the delay.

