Top 5 horror games to play during Halloween 2021

As the middle of October comes to pass, Halloween approaches closer each day. Gamers all over the world look forward to this time of the year to get awesome deals on horror games across various platforms.

Halloween brings different kinds of spooky events to multiple games, even if the games don’t fall under the horror genre. Games like Apex Legends, Call of Duty: Warzone, GTA V, etc bring different versions of Halloween events that are equally accepted and enjoyed by the players. It may be psychological horrors or games filled with jumpscares, players want to enjoy the adrenaline rush chased by a supernatural being.

The list below will suggest some of the spooky titles that can be enjoyed alone as well as played with a group of friends to increase the overall fun factor. Every year, Halloween is celebrated on the October 31, but the events come a bit early to hype it up.

Some of the most enjoyable horror games to play this Halloween

5) Dead by Daylight

Developer: Behavior Interactive

Platforms: PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS, Stadia

The game features a group of four survivors who are left on a killing ground with the goal of escaping a killer. Four players take the role of a survivor, while one player hunts these players by being the killer in a one-versus-four multiplayer mode.

Dead by Daylight provides a total of fifteen maps to choose from and a cat and mouse chase in a deadly way. The game includes characters from different horror franchises like Resident Evil, Left 4 Dead along with its original characters. It’s a super fun game to play with friends and turns up the eerie mood by a notch in Halloween.

4) Phasmophobia

Developer: Kinetic Games

Platform: PC

Phasmophobia is an investigative co-op horror title where different pieces of equipment have to be used to identify the type of ghost. Players are tasked with four objectives and identifying the type of ghost is the first one. It’s played from a first-person perspective and four players can join a particular lobby.

The longer players spend time investigating the haunted place, their sanity begins to drop. Once the sanity of a player drops below a point, the ghost begins to hunt them and stop these investigators from completing their objective, making this game a Halloween special.

3) Outlast

Developer: Red Barrels

Platforms: PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch

Outlast is a single-player first-person survival horror game. It’s the first installment of the Outlast series where players control a journalist navigating a psychiatric hospital. Homicidal patients have taken shelter there and the player has to play stealthily to remain undetected.

Players are equipped with just a night-vision camcorder which helps to collect notes all along their journey. The game is filled with jumpscares and the player has to use different survival strategies to free themselves.

2) Little Nightmares II

Developer: Tarsier Studios

Platforms: PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch

Little Nightmares II is a puzzle-platformer adventure horror game published by Bandai Namco Entertainment. The game takes place in a 2.5D world, and players must explore it by solving puzzles in order to progress through the story.

Players control a young boy trapped inside a world distorted by the humming transmissions of a tower. The boy is guided by a girl in a yellow raincoat while discovering the dark secrets of the distant tower. The game is filled with suspense and occasional horror moments making it a more sombre yet spooky Halloween special.

1) Resident Evil Village

Developer: Capcom

Platforms: PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Stadia

Resident Evil Village is a first-person survival horror game developed and published by Capcom. It is set in a Victorian-styled environment based in Eastern Europe, providing a good mixture of horror and action.

The protagonist of the game is Ethan Hunt, who is trying to rescue his newly born daughter in the village filled with monsters. One of the main attractions is Lady Dimitrescu who made waves for many reasons earlier this year. A staple of the genre, Resident Evil brings a horror factor that makes it perfect for a Halloween special.

