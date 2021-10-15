GTA Online 'Sightseeing' Halloween 2021 event details explained

It's October, and GTA Online players are looking forward to the 2021 Halloween update. Meanwhile, Rockstar Games has added a new event alongside the background update to keep players busy until the Halloween events begin.

Sightseeing is a new event which allows players to encounter UFOs in GTA Online. It will only be available for a short period of time - until the next weekly update is released. The UFO can only be seen during a specific time period.

GTA Online: Details of new Halloween event called Sightseeing

Sightseeing is a daily event that will be available from October 15-21, as stated in the above tweet. During this event, players will be able to see a UFO between 10:00 pm and 3:00 am. It's also worth noting it only applies to a specific location.

Players can spot the UFO on the peninsula near southern Paleto Bay, where the Peyote Plant is located. A better idea of where to find it can be obtained by looking at the image below:

The peyote plant location is also where the UFO can be sighted (Image via gta-5-map.com)

Some GTA Online players have already discovered the UFO. Players can see it in the video below, which shows the exact location pictured above:

It is currently unknown whether or not the event is part of the Halloween update for 2021. This year's Halloween Surprise has yet to be officially announced by Rockstar. Most players, however, are already anticipating its arrival on October 28. That's because, since 2015, GTA Online has released a Halloween-themed update every year.

As a result, it's very likely that it'll show up this year as well. Furthermore, some data miners have already discovered information about the events from the Halloween update. A dark-red Tornado Custom will supposedly reenact a popular scene from John Carpenter's cult-horror movie Christine.

