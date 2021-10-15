GTA Online background update: Preparation for Sightseeing Halloween event begins, major bug is fixed

Rockstar has just released a background update for GTA Online just one day after the weekly update. This update not only fixes a major bug, but it also contains some hints about the upcoming Halloween update.

#GTAOnline Rockstar have issued a new background update fixing the bug that teleported everyone to an apartment or garage entrance.In addition, preparations for one of the Halloween events "Sightseeing" have been added with this update. Rockstar have issued a new background update fixing the bug that teleported everyone to an apartment or garage entrance.In addition, preparations for one of the Halloween events "Sightseeing" have been added with this update.

Before it was fixed, the glitch usually resulted in every player in the entire lobby getting teleported to a singular location, usually an apartment or garage. Additionally, Rockstar Games seems to have added some preparations for an upcoming Halloween event called "Sightseeing."

GTA Online: New update fixes major teleportation bug and adds initial setup for upcoming Halloween event 'Sightseeing'

Some players have reportedly noticed the changes that came alongside the background update. One of these is the new effects for thunder and lightning within the game. This has been demonstrated by a GTA Online player in the tweet below:

Aaron @Spear97_ @TezFunz2 I guess that explains this random thunder and lightening @TezFunz2 I guess that explains this random thunder and lightening https://t.co/HTXAdoWXMc

The post-lightning visual effects appear to be much more detailed than they were previously. However, visual effects aren't the only changes noticed so far. Some players have also witnessed strange occurrences such as the sighting of a UFO as shown below:

As mentioned above, this background update came just a day after the weekly Thursday update. It's not unusual for background updates to focus heavily on bug fixes. They are also usually unannounced and generally consist of nothing more than minor tweaks to the game.

However, this update contains a bit more than that. The 'Sightseeing' event hinted at in this update appears to be linked to the game's Halloween preparations for 2021. Players in GTA Online can expect a 2021 Halloween update next week, possibly on October 28, 2021. In the midst of all the hype, data miners have also discovered evidence of Rockstar's preparations for the upcoming Halloween events.

One of these is a car that is reenacting a scene from John Carpenter's popular horror film Christine. As of now, the full scope of the changes that Rockstar is bringing to GTA Online with the Halloween update is unknown. However, players will surely be informed of all upcoming events quite soon.

