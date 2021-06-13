Everything to know about Rainbow Six: Extraction reveal at Ubisoft Forward

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Extraction, previously known as Rainbow Six: Quarantine, revealed its cinematic trailer and first-hand gameplay today at E3 2021’s Ubisoft Forward.

The Rainbow Six franchise has published some of the most popular titles in the past, like Rainbow Six 3: Iron Wrath, Rainbow Six 3: Black Arrow, Rainbow Six: Vegas 2, Rainbow Six: Siege, and more. This time, Ubisoft Montreal developers will bring a PvE co-op experience to the game.

The title was previously announced in E3 2019 through a teaser trailer named “Rainbow Six: Quarantine.” Since then, fans have been excited for the game to be released. Rainbow Six: Extraction will arrive at the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and the Ubisoft Store on September 16, 2021.

The players can now gear up to face the aliens named Archæans, who have taken over the world with parasite attacks. An operator team of 1-3 players will be facing aliens in thrilling incursions in dangerous containment zones. Extraction will have a squad of Rainbow Six Operators. The three players will be joining Ash, Mira, and Thermite to form the Rainbow Exogenous Analysis and Containment Team (REACT).

Who are the Archæans in Rainbow Six: Extraction?

Bruno Lalonde, the Technical Director at Ubisoft Montreal, described the Archæans as an evolved form of the parasite. They were first detected a few years ago in the game’s timeline in New Mexico but have since spread to three new regions - New York, San Francisco, and Alaska. These regions are now containment zones.

The alien ecosystem is undergoing a continual evolution as “incubation nests and their sprawling tissue spawn procedurally.” Through this parasitic evolution process, the Archæans have spread over different map areas, which now look towards the operator’s presence for rescue.

What to expect in Rainbow Six: Extraction?

Rainbow Six: Extraction will bring an alien threat with first-person co-op tactical action experience. The players will have to try different combinations of operators and bring new strategies to face the Archæan threat in each of the 12 maps. The maps are set across four regions in the United States, where the players will face challenges, pestilence, and enemies.

Take on the lethal and evolving Archaen threat in Rainbow Six Extraction. New gear, new abilities, new strategy. Team up with friends in 3 player co-op, and work together to overcome Rainbow Six’s most dangerous enemy to date.#WhosGotYouR6 — Rainbow Six Extraction (@R6Extraction) June 12, 2021

Alicia Fortier, the Game Designer at Ubisoft Montreal, pointed out that,

“Some of the operator’s abilities, gadgets and tech should feel familiar to Siege players, but this time, as you progress through the game, you'll unlock new ability upgrades and a whole new arsenal specifically designed to take on this new threat.”

Yumiko "Hibana" Imagawa, a popular breaching operator from Rainbow Six: Siege, is seen being captured by the aliens in the cinematic trailer of Rainbow Six: Extraction. Players won’t play the M.I.A. (Missing In Action) Operators until they are rescued safely. Hence, getting the M.I.A. operators out will be a big challenge as it will risk all their progress and upgrades.

Fans of the Rainbow Six franchise waited patiently and expected to witness how the Rainbow Six: Extraction turns out with a whole new alien threat after two years of development.

Edited by Srijan Sen