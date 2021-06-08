Rainbow Six Quarantine has officially been renamed Extraction

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction, which was previously known as Rainbow Six Quarantine, has debuted a new teaser for a full reveal at Ubisoft Forward.

The latest addition to Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six franchise was revealed back in E3 2019. The game spun out of the limited timed mode Outbreak in Rainbow Six Siege. The game will focus on a PvE co-op element featuring different agents from the Rainbow Six Siege.

Following the disastrous launch of Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Ubisoft delayed many of the upcoming games, including Watch Dogs: Legion, Immortal Fynx Rising (then Gods and Monsters) and Rainbow Six Quarantine.

Ubisoft recently debuted a teaser, debuting the game’s new title and confirming a full reveal at the upcoming Ubisoft Forward.

From Quarantine to Extraction, the next Tom Clancy Rainbow Six Game

With the Y3S1 update back in 2018, a new game mode called Outbreak was introduced in Rainbow Six Siege. The game mode put forward a 3 player co-op experience, where players faced off against infected enemy NPCs.

Based on the massive popularity of the mode, Ubisoft decided to create a new game called Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Quarantine. An announcement trailer back in E3 2019 teased the game.

However, after multiple delays and a worldwide pandemic, the name "Quarantine" became sensitive and required a change. Internally, the game was also known as Parasite for a while.

Alongside the recent sprawl teaser, Ubisoft also debuted a Dev team trailer, where the game’s director and producer officially confirms the name and drops some hints about the game's mechanics.

The future of Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six franchise

Rainbow Six Siege has risen to become a top-tier esports game, with its own league and a massive fanbase. With the announcement of Rainbow Six Extraction, some fans feared that Ubisoft might be moving away from Siege in favor of making the new game the face of the Rainbow Six franchise.

Siege is a PvP esports, whereas Extraction is being pitched as a PvE cooperative experience. Ubisoft has confirmed an update to the Rainbow Six Siege alongside the reveal of Rainbow Six Extraction, and in the future, both the Rainbow Six games will co-exist, pleasing a different fanbase of audiences.

