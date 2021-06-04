Ubisoft Forward schedule mentions Far Cry 6, Rainbow Six Quarantine, Riders Republic, and many other surprises

Ubisoft has officially released the schedule for the upcoming Ubisoft Forward on June 12th, as well as a new trailer for the event.

The publisher houses multiple IPs, from indie to AAA, under its umbrella. With the upcoming E3 season, Ubisoft Forward is going to be one of the most exciting shows.

Ubisoft recently released a scheduled brief for the upcoming Ubisoft Forward. They mentioned Far Cry 6, Riders Republic, and the world premiere gameplay of the title formerly known as Rainbow Six Quarantine.

From the paradise island of Yara to the massive action-packed playground of North America, Ubisoft Forward promises to be a show to behold

Ubisoft Forward is scheduled for June 12th, and the timing of the event is as follows:

Pre-show: 11 AM PDT/2 PM EST/11:30 PM IST

Main Event: 12 PM PDT/3 PM EST/12:30 AM IST (June 13th)

Post-show: 1 PM PDT/4 PM EST/1:30 AM IST (June 13th)

The Ubisoft Forward pre-show will discuss upcoming updates from titles such as For Honor, Trackmania, The Crew 2, Brawlhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion, and other games from the publisher.

The Ubisoft Forward post-show will focus on the Rainbow Six Siege community and discuss the upcoming Y6S2 Operation North Star’s Thunderbird.

The Ubisoft Forward main event will feature big announcements, updates on some of Ubisoft’s live titles, and many other surprises.

The main chunk of the show is expected to focus on the world premiere gameplay of the title formerly known as Rainbow Six Quarantine, as well as the upcoming Far Cry 6 and Riders Republic.

The Ubisoft Forward blog said:

"Catch all the details about the next mainline entry in the Rainbow Six franchise, formerly known as Rainbow Six Quarantine, with world premiere gameplay and trailers revealing this brand-new co-op title for the first time. Dive into the island paradise of Yara with Far Cry 6, and discover the action-packed adventures that await you in a nation under the heel of dictator Antón Castillo, played by Giancarlo Esposito. Prepare for an avalanche of extreme sports with Riders Republic, the upcoming massive multiplayer open-world playground that will see you shredding your way through beautiful and sprawling North American landscapes."

Ubisoft also promised updates on their live titles, such as Rainbow Six Siege and Assassin's Creed Valhalla. This hints at the latter's rumored third expansion, after Wrath of the Druids and Siege of Paris.

Ubisoft also mentioned updates on their upcoming Apple TV+ series Mythic quest and the forthcoming movie Werewolves Within.

