Far Cry 6: Release date and gameplay features revealed

Ubisoft recently revealed the long-awaited gameplay of Far Cry 6, the latest title from the Far Cry franchise.

After the unfortunate delay on the part of Ubisoft, fans were on the lookout for any new information regarding gameplay mechanics and the world-building of Far Cry 6. After the gameplay revelation, it’s safe to say that the hype around the game was worth the wait.

Along with many gameplay features, Ubisoft also confirmed the release date (October 7th, 2021), making it one of the best possible entries to be featured at E3 2021. Among all the gameplay elements and reveals, the best features shown are as follows.

Top five Far Cry 6 features that were revealed

5) New healing mechanics

Healing through smoking cigar (Image via Ubisoft)

Like previous Far Cry games in the franchise, Far Cry 6 also has its healing technique. But this time around, Ubisoft chose a healing mechanic that would both seem unique and fit the game’s atmosphere perfectly.

In the gameplay trailer, the protagonist is seen smoking a cigar, which she extinguishes on her wound.

As she smokes the cigar, the camera regains focus, showing the character has healed and recovered some if not all of her health. This healing technique sets Far Cry 6 apart from all the games that came before in the franchise as it is unique to this game only.

4) A spiritual successor of the Expedition missions

Dani Rojas crossing the border (Image via Ubisoft)

Expeditions are a new type of mission first introduced into the franchise in Far Cry: New Dawn. These missions allowed players to gather invaluable resources from places outside of Hope country, the main area featured in the game.

In the gameplay trailer, the protagonist is seen crossing the border using her charisma to get her way with the guard and additional features of bribing NPCs. This can be deemed a spiritual successor of the Expedition missions.

While it is still unknown how it may pan out, whether the cutscene was from just one particular mission or not, it would be reasonably interesting to see if it can capitalize on the pre-existing mechanic in Far Cry 6.

3) A pet crocodile named Guapo

The pet crocodile “Guapo” (Image via Ubisoft)

In the first 30 seconds of the almost 5-minute long trailer, fans get to see a crocodile which goes by the name of Guapo, bite an NPC’s head clean off. While at first, it seemed like a one-time thing, as the trailer progressed, the protagonist is found to be interacting with Guapo, feeding and petting it.

This brings up a whole new avenue of aggression where a player can literally bring a side-kick that will quite literally do nothing but tear things apart.

2) New traveling options and “Supremo” backpacks

Customizable cars in Far Cry 6 (Image via Ubisoft)

The story revolves around a guerilla revolution taking place in a country called Yara, against “El Presidente” Antón Castillo, whose tyranny falls deep into the very crevices of Yara.

While there are traditional methods of traveling, in Far Cry 6, the player can also ride on horseback and customize different vehicles to make them sturdier against possible incoming attacks.

Horseriding in Far Cry 6 (Image via Ubisoft)

The trailer also shows the “Supremo” backpacks that have different features. While some can help the player hover around, others pack a much more lethal punch.

Some of them can shoot missiles at a specific target of the player’s choosing, wreaking havoc on the world.

1) Narrative added for the protagonist

After Far Cry 5 and Far Cry: New Dawn, the lack of the protagonist’s voice has raised some serious eyebrows among fans, as it hurt their sense of immersion.

Nobody likes to play a story where a perfectly capable character does not speak for the whole game.

But for Far Cry 6, Ubisoft finally decided to add a much-needed voice and narrative to the protagonist, Dani Rojas. Breaking away from the silent protagonist mechanic, Far Cry 6 has finally been done right by its fans, who have been waiting eagerly for this game.

Additional features worth mentioning

Apart from the features mentioned above, the trailer also showed new weapon mechanics. While traditional weapons are available, a new feature has been added where players can turn anything and everything salvaged into a weapon of their choosing.

Also, the lady sweet-talking her wait out of the guard situation at the border has raised eyebrows. It might imply that there can be RPG mechanics where the player can upgrade their skills for talking their way out of sticky situations