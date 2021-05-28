Leaked Far Cry 6 gameplay footage reveals new features to game

Similar to Horizon: Forbidden West, new gameplay footage for the upcoming Far Cry 6 was scheduled to be released today. But in a shocking turn of events, it was prematurely leaked to the masses.

The Far Cry franchise has been the center of talking points for quite a while now. Since the creation of the first game in early 2004, the series has come a long way and produced two mainline story games and three spin-offs in the series.

But after their success in Far Cry 3, the games that came out after it in the franchise could barely leave a mark on the gaming community as something unique. But with the leaked gameplay, fans have been reassured about the uniqueness of the Far Cry franchise.

Along with the many existing features in the game, Far Cry 6 introduces a ton of new features that will surely intrigue fans.

New features in Far Cry 6

All the previous mainline story-driven games have been centered around a single pre-built character whose story spanned throughout the game, giving players a set of choices to be made.

From Far Cry 5, the developers introduced a choice for players. And according to the new leak, they are allowed to choose if they want to start the game from a male or a female protagonist’s perspective in Far Cry 6.

The choosable female protagonist in Far Cry 6 (Image via Ubisoft)

The choosable male protagonist in Far Cry 6 (Image via Ubisoft)

The footage also showcases a ton of new weapons, all modified to become better versions of the originals. From Far Cry 3 to 5, the devs focused on little to no customization of guns except for a few attachments and skins.

But in their last title, Far Cry: New Dawn, the developers completely ditched the mechanics to add a tier system similar to The Division.

According to the gameplay footage, they are finally bringing back narration to the game's protagonist, making players feel like they are controlling a real person, which will bring much more immersion.

The gameplay showcases footage of both urban and jungle life based around several islands.

The environment in the gameplay footage (Image via Ubisoft)

Among other weaponry, the developers also introduced a new backpack that allows players to hover over areas and shoot missiles out of them.

Interaction with the wildlife

Along with the usual vehicles, Far Cry 6 will be featuring the usual interactions with the wildlife.. For example, not only can players pet other animals but also ride them.

The footage shows potential horseriding along with the ability to pet them in Far Cry 6.

The protagonist petting a horse (Image via Ubisoft)

Horseriding as shown in the footage (Image via Ubisoft)

There is also a new feature of keeping an alligator that the player can feed and pet. They will also have a dog companion in Far Cry 6 that can distract enemies with its cuteness, allowing players to sneak up and execute them in their own accord.

The pet alligator (Image via Ubisoft)

With Far Cry 6 set to release sometime this year, fans’ anticipation has skyrocketed with this leaked gameplay footage. As Ubisoft joins hands with other publishers and developers for the upcoming E3 2021, a possible feature of Far Cry 6 grows closer.