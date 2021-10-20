Which games are coming to Xbox Game Pass?

The introduction of the Xbox Game Pass has proved to be a pocket-friendly affair for most gamers worldwide. Most of the AAA titles have a high starting price, and the Xbox Game pass has made that affordable through a subscription service.
Xbox Game Pass has two versions - Normal and Ultimate. The perks of each are shown in the image below:
In the latest edition of Coming Soon to Xbox Game Pass, various games will be joining the bandwagon. Out of the 11 new titles added, Dragon Ball Fighter Z has caught a lot of attention from the fans.
Xbox Game Pass adds 11 new games, including Dragon Ball Fighter Z
Out of all the 11 new titles, Dragon Ball Fighter Z is the most favorite among gamers. Developed by Ark System Works, the game was released in 2018 for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.
Dragon Ball Fighter Z has taken inspiration from the Marvel vs Capcom series. Players can select 3 characters forming a team, switching between them anytime they want. The gameplay is very similar to some of the traditional fighting games from the same developers.
The other titles in the Xbox Game Pass
Here are the other games coming to Xbox Game Pass:
- Echo Generation (available on day one of release) - October 21
- Everspace 2 - October 21
- Age of Empires IV (available on day one of release) - October 28
- Alan Wake’s American Nightmare - October 28
- Backbone - October 28
- Bassmaster Fishing 2022 (available on day one of release) - October 28
- Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition - October 28
- The Forgotten City - October 28
Some DLC / Game updates
Xbox is all set to feature various DLC and game updates, including:
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection Season 8
- Grounded: Hot and Hazy Update
- Minecraft: The Spooky Goudian (available until November 2)
- Minecraft Dungeons: The Spookier Fall Event (available until November 2)
Some Xbox Game Pass ultimate perks
Some perks of the Xbox Game Pass include:
- Back 4 Blood: Battle-Hardened Bundle
- Fallout 76 – Survival Bundle
- Eternal Return: Ultimate Bundle
- “The Cabin in the Woods” Rental
New Xbox Battle Pass games with touch controls
It is also to be noted that players with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will be able to enjoy touch controls. With the introduction of Xbox touch controls, a controller won't be needed. This will come in handy, especially for players playing on a mobile device through the Xbox Game Pass mobile app.
Here’s a list of new games with touch controls available right now:
- Art of Rally
- Boyfriend Dungeon
- Crown Trick
- Curse of the Dead Gods
- Gears Tactics
- Lethal League Blaze
- Signs of the Sojourner
- The Ascent
- Train Sim World 2
- Yakuza 0
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
- Yakuza Kiwami
- Yakuza Kiwami 2
On what devices does Xbox Game Pass work?
Xbox Game Pass is a subscription-based service by Xbox, bringing new and old games for players to try anytime.
Xbox Game Pass works on the devices mentioned below:
- Xbox One X
- Xbox One S
- Xbox Series X
- Xbox Series S
- Windows 10/11
- Android and iOS through Project xCloud game streaming
Which Xbox Game Pass games are you most excited about?