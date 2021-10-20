Which games are coming to Xbox Game Pass?

The introduction of the Xbox Game Pass has proved to be a pocket-friendly affair for most gamers worldwide. Most of the AAA titles have a high starting price, and the Xbox Game pass has made that affordable through a subscription service.

Xbox Game Pass has two versions - Normal and Ultimate. The perks of each are shown in the image below:

Xbox Game Pass latest offers (Image via Xbox Game Pass)

In the latest edition of Coming Soon to Xbox Game Pass, various games will be joining the bandwagon. Out of the 11 new titles added, Dragon Ball Fighter Z has caught a lot of attention from the fans.

Xbox Game Pass adds 11 new games, including Dragon Ball Fighter Z

Out of all the 11 new titles, Dragon Ball Fighter Z is the most favorite among gamers. Developed by Ark System Works, the game was released in 2018 for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

Dragon Ball Fighter Z has taken inspiration from the Marvel vs Capcom series. Players can select 3 characters forming a team, switching between them anytime they want. The gameplay is very similar to some of the traditional fighting games from the same developers.

The other titles in the Xbox Game Pass

Here are the other games coming to Xbox Game Pass:

Echo Generation (available on day one of release) - October 21

Everspace 2 - October 21

Age of Empires IV (available on day one of release) - October 28

Alan Wake’s American Nightmare - October 28

Backbone - October 28

Bassmaster Fishing 2022 (available on day one of release) - October 28

Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition - October 28

The Forgotten City - October 28

Some DLC / Game updates

Xbox is all set to feature various DLC and game updates, including:

Halo: The Master Chief Collection Season 8

Grounded: Hot and Hazy Update

Minecraft: The Spooky Goudian (available until November 2)

Minecraft Dungeons: The Spookier Fall Event (available until November 2)

Some Xbox Game Pass ultimate perks

Some perks of the Xbox Game Pass include:

Back 4 Blood: Battle-Hardened Bundle

Fallout 76 – Survival Bundle

Eternal Return: Ultimate Bundle

“The Cabin in the Woods” Rental

New Xbox Battle Pass games with touch controls

It is also to be noted that players with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will be able to enjoy touch controls. With the introduction of Xbox touch controls, a controller won't be needed. This will come in handy, especially for players playing on a mobile device through the Xbox Game Pass mobile app.

Here’s a list of new games with touch controls available right now:

Art of Rally

Boyfriend Dungeon

Crown Trick

Curse of the Dead Gods

Gears Tactics

Lethal League Blaze

Signs of the Sojourner

The Ascent

Train Sim World 2

Yakuza 0

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life

Yakuza Kiwami

Yakuza Kiwami 2

On what devices does Xbox Game Pass work?

Xbox Game Pass is a subscription-based service by Xbox, bringing new and old games for players to try anytime.

Xbox Game Pass works on the devices mentioned below:

Xbox One X

Xbox One S

Xbox Series X

Xbox Series S

Windows 10/11

Android and iOS through Project xCloud game streaming

Which Xbox Game Pass games are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments below!

Edited by R. Elahi