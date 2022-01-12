Will Rainbow Six Extraction have crossplay?

Rainbow Six Extraction is the latest entry in the Tom Clancy franchise and will arrive on several systems.

Players can jump into the new R6 experience on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Google Stadia, Amazon Luna, and Microsoft Windows.

The best part about it is that no matter which console or device players choose, they can play with their friends through Crossplay. This feature is enabled between all systems as soon as the game launches.

Rainbow Six Extraction will arrive with full crossplay at launch

Ubisoft has addressed questions regarding crossplay for their new Rainbow Six title. It has been confirmed that Extraction will be released with complete cross-platform play enabled.

It will also come with full cross-progression. Players can swap from any console or device and pick up right where they left off. Rank and unlockables will remain the same.

The new Rainbow Six entry even comes with a "cross-platform Buddy Pass." This lets the game's owner invite two friends to play online co-op for up to 14 days even if they don't own it themselves.

How will the Buddy Pass work?

Idle Sloth @IdleSloth84 Rainbow Six Extraction: Buddy Pass, New Lower Price, and Special Offers Rainbow Six Extraction: Buddy Pass, New Lower Price, and Special Offers https://t.co/rwnJvDXuCP

Console players will need a PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live Gold subscription in order to play online. If that is taken care of, the owners of the full game can utilize the free Buddy Pass.

Once you are in the game, open up the Squad menu. Select your Friends List and find friends that you want to play with. Send them an invite through the menu.

From there, select the option labeled Send Buddy Pass Token. An invited player can then accept and begin their 14 day access to Extraction while in a squad with the sender.

However, a trial version of the game will need to be downloaded and activated on their platform. The trial version will be available even after accepting the token and the timer will pause while the Buddy Pass timer is active.

Those using the trial version will have full access except for post-launch content and the in-game shop. Any content the Buddy Pass sender has unlocked will be available to them.

Also Read Article Continues below

Additionally, progression will be maintained after the Buddy Pass and trial version timers expire. If they ever purchase the full version of the game, all of their progress will be intact.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul