5 best Assault Rifles for Warzone’s Rebirth Island

Since its release in 2020, Call of Duty Warzone has always stood out for its massive weapon collection. Be it Assault Rifles, SMG (Sub Machine Gun), Snipers, or Shotguns, the slight tweaks in the attachments can have a massive impact on gun mechanics in Warzone.

With Raven Software constantly adding patch notes and changes, the state of the meta build isn't static. As for the Assault Rifle, finding the best one to use is always a challenge for players.

Assault Rifles can have a massive impact on the game. Be it Magazine Capacity, Fire Rate, or Range, they are viable in almost every situation, and they are the primary choice of most users. Some of the Assault Rifles are overpowered in Warzone. Raven Software has consistently buffed and nerfed the weapons depending on their attributes.

For players who love the chaotic atmosphere of Rebirth Island, they have several options to use. The way Rebirth Island is built, players need to focus mostly on close and mid-range gunfights, and the gameplay is very different from the typical Battle Royale mode on the primary map, Caldera.

Since the Vanguard integration last December, a chunk of the World War 2 arsenal was added to the Warzone inventory. There was a slight change in the meta at the beginning of Season 1.

As Season 2 reloaded is ending soon and Season 3 is on its way with almost a week in our hands, there isn't a massive change in Warzone meta after the last patch notes.

Top 5 Assault Rifles in Warzone Rebirth Island

Rebirth Island is considerably more popular than the standard Battle Royale map in Warzone. Because of the Resurgence mode, players can come back alive if their teammates are still in the game, or in Rebirth Resurgence solos, players can do the same if they stay alive for a certain period. Due to this, getting kills is easier than normal Battle Royale.

So, for players wondering which Assault Rifles to use on Rebirth Island, here is our take on that.

1) Cold War AK 47

Introduced in the Black Ops Cold War, this gun is probably the best in the business. With a high damage profile and decent range, the Cold War AK 47 melts enemies at close and mid-range. The gun had comparatively high recoil in the initial stages, but with time and updates, the recoil is now controllable.

The high ADS (Aim Down Sight) speed helps players keep track at close range, and the great fire rate adds to it. Players can use this gun in two different ways, and the build is slightly different depending on the style of play.

The weapon is devastating across close vicinity with the right attachment, but with some minor tweaks, it can be equipped with an SMG and add some boost to the long-range fight. So, if players want to win those 1v1 gunfights on Rebirth Island, the Cold War AK 47 is a must-have weapon in Warzone.

Recommended attachments (for mid-long range):

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

Barrel: 20” Spetsnaz RPK Barrel

Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip

Ammunition: 45 Rnd

Recommended attachments (for close range):

Muzzle: Suppressor

Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight

Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock

Ammunition: 45 Rnd

Rear Grip: GRU Elastic Wrap

2) EM2

Another Cold War weapon on this roster is the Cold War EM2. The British Assault Rifle from World War 2 is a viable option on the Rebirth Island.

It comes with a 2x optic from the get-go, but that built-in optic makes the ADS speed a lot slower. Players can change the optic and use Axial Arms 3x to replace it. While it has more variable zoom, the ADS speed is surprisingly less than the default optic.

The fire rate of this gun is pretty slow. However, the insane damage profile and range it carries make it an immediate beast in the right hands. If players can heat their shots properly, this gun is a great option to use on Rebirth Island to help get those mid-range kills.

Recommended attachments:

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Barrel: Task Force

Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Magazine: 40 Rnd

3) Cooper Carbine

The gun from Call of Duty Vanguard comes third on this roster.

Players can play in various styles on Rebirth Island. With the options and strategies that veteran players use, most people can get overwhelmed by watching them play in Warzone. Their constantly evolving playstyle makes them experiment with their guns.

The Cooper Carbine is probably the best in terms of versatility. Players can use this gun up close as an SMG and Sniper support or use it in mid to long-range with some minor changes in the attachments. This weapon is also very easy to control and light to use.

Recommended attachments:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: 14” Gracey Rapid

Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

Optic: Slate Reflector

Stock: Removed Stock

Magazine: 9mm 60 Round Drums

Ammunition: Compressed Rounds

Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Perk: Tight Grip

Perk2: Fully Loaded

4) XM 4

Like the Cooper Carbine, this 1980s clone of the M4A1 is another versatile weapon and probably the most dangerous one to use. After several buffs in recent days, this gun beams in both close and mid-range.

Players can use this gun separately as an SMG. With a maximum of 60-round ammunition capacity, there is nothing to fear while using this gun on the island of Rebirth in Warzone.

Recommended attachments (for mid-long range):

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Barrel: 18.6” Task Force

Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Magazine: 45 Rnd

Recommended attachments (for close range):

Muzzle: Suppressor

Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight

Stock: Raider Pad

Ammunition: 45 Rnd

Rear Grip: Serpent Grip

5) Vargo 52

Last on this roster is Vargo 52. This weapon is probably the most overpowered low recoil gun players can use in Rebirth. It is a Cold War weapon that was recently added to Warzone.

The Vargo 52 is the easiest to use in the game. It almost has 0 recoil and beams people close to mid-range. Since its release, this gun has been nerfed by Raven software, but it is still viable, and with the correct attachments, it is a monster in Rebirth.

Recommended attachments:

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

Barrel: 18.6" Task Force

Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip

Ammunition: 45 Rnd Speed Mag

With the many choices that players have on Rebirth Island, they often experiment and use different types of loadouts. These five guns are still the best in their business.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

