5 best Warzone assault rifles for beginners

Call of Duty: Warzone is undoubtedly one of the most competitive FPS games in the market. Since its release, Call of Duty: Warzone has always stood out for its vast variety of weapons. Players can use multiple loadouts according to their style of play.

What makes the Warzone experience more unique for players is that they can add attachments to change gun statistics and characteristics. This mechanism can help players discover their choice of loadout, which suits their playstyle.

For a beginner who is hopping onto Warzone for the first time, the game can be quite tricky. Players can feel a bit overwhelmed by the gargantuan game's mechanics and the ton of arsenal taht is made available for players.

While specifically built for mid to long-range fights, assault rifles can also come in handy in close vicinity. So, what could go wrong with some good old assault rifles?

5 best assault rifles like STG44 and XM4 that Warzone players should try out

Call of Duty: Warzone adds new guns every season. With season 3 knocking on players' doorsteps, here is a list of the top 5 assault rifles for beginners.

1) STG44

Introduced in Call of Duty: Vanguard season 1, the STG 44 is one of the most well-balanced weapons in the game.

For beginners, controlling recoil might be difficult as the stock version of this gun has major recoil. With some changes in the attachments, this gun can melt enemies mid to long-range while tracking an eye at close range.

Since the season 2 update in Warzone, Raven software has made some changes to the gun. The developers nerfed the ADS (Aim Down Sight) speed of the STG44. However, the change is negligible as far as gameplay is considered.

Because of its user-friendly mechanism, this gun can easily become a beast in the hands of a seasoned professional and it can also get those desired kills for the new players.

Recommended attachments:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: VDD 760mm 058

Optic: Krausnick ISO 2M

Stock: VDD 34S Weighted

Underbarrel: M1930 Strife Angled

Magazine: 8mm Kurz 60 Round Drum

Ammunition: Incendiary

Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Perk 1: Vital

Perk 2: Fully Loaded

2) M4A1

The M4A1 will never leave this list. In Warzone, this classic Call of Duty: Modern Warfare gun is viable everywhere.

Whether players like to take on close-quarter combat or want to shred those enemies in the distance, the M4A1 can be lethal with the correct attachment.

This gun is very easy to use. For beginners, players will need a good damage profile and a controllable recoil. With almost pinpoint accuracy and a maximum of 60 rounds of magazine capacity, the M4A1 is all players need if they are hopping into the game for the very first time.

Recommended attachments:

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: Stock M16 Grenadier

Optic: VLK 3.0x

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Ammunition: 60 Round Mags

3) XM4

With a lot of buffs in recent days, this classic gun from Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is one of the most dangerous assault rifles to use at the moment.

This clone of the M4A1 is the 1980's version of the gun. With almost similar damage profile and accuracy, the XM4 is a deadly weapon in the right hands. However, controlling the other fun's recoil is not as good when compared to the M4A1.

For new players in Warzone, using this gun is not the best choice but it is still viable because of its flexibility.

Recommended attachments:

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Barrel: 13.5” Task Force

Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Ammunition: STANAG 60 Rnd

4) C58

Next on our list is the Black Ops Cold War gun, C58. New players should definitely try this gun out.

With a decent amount of damage profile, long range of fire, and controllable recoil, this gun can melt people from mid to long-range in Warzone. The only downside to using this gun is the low rate of fire that it has, which prevents it from being a great option in close-quarters combat.

Recommended attachments:

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Barrel: 13.5” Task Force

Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Ammunition: 45 Rnd Drum

5) FFAR 1

Although the days of the FFAR 1 meta are over, this gun from Black Ops Cold War is still one of the best options to use as sniper support in Warzone.

For newcomers who want to snipe at some people from a distance, the FFAR 1 can become their best companion.

With its insane fire rate, this gun can destroy enemies at close range in a split second. The FFAR 1 can also kill people at a medium-range level, making it probably the best sniper support weapon in the game.

Recommended attachments:

Muzzle: Suppressor

Stock: Raider Stock

Underbarrel: Bruiser Grip

Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

Ammunition: STANAG 50 Rnd

While Call of Duty: Warzone's meta periodically changes, these are the top 5 guns that have made a name for themselves. With their great stats, handling them efficiently is not a difficult task, especially for beginners.

