Top 5 guns in COD Warzone Season 2 Reloaded

COD Warzone Season 2 Reloaded dropped just over a week ago, and players are scrambling to piece together the new meta. Not every player wants all the top-tier gear, but trying out the statistical leaders could help find a favorite.

The "best gun" will always be a matter of debate in a game with countless builds for each weapon and different tastes for each player. Though it's a matter of personal taste, some weapons are better than others at playing their role.

Top 5 guns in COD Warzone

Kar98k

Direct from Modern Warfare, the Kar98k is in permanent competition with the Swiss K31 for the best sniper rifle in COD Warzone. While the K31 is probably the better sniper, the Kar98k has a much more versatile use case.

While this weapon is described as a Marksman rifle, it is used by most players as a sniper rifle. Skilled players, however, have mastered the weapon at any range. Some, as seen above, can use it in place of an SMG.

The Kar98k has excellent aim-down scope speed and a blistering fire rate, making it the most popular sniper rifle in the game for years. Despite lagging in bullet velocity, it remains a great all-purpose weapon.

Armaguerra 43

This SMG is a beast at close range and features the fastest rate of fire in the already speedy class. It's brand new and will probably need to be unlocked by most, but it's well worth the effort.

Together, these two weapons form one of the best loadouts a player could hope for in the COD Warzone. The Armaguerra 43 can be modded to the point of mastery and mow down armies from the hip.

Cooper Carbine

This assault rifle keeps the best aspects of its class while piling on some of the fun of SMGs. Players have built a recoil-free loadout for this weapon that has become immensely popular.

The Cooper Carbine requires an excellent build to function flawlessly, but it hits like a laser beam with all the right parts. With excellent bullet velocity and a good scope, this close-range killer can take enemies down from any distance.

Bren

This LMG was nerfed this season, but to hear it from some players, they didn't go far enough. While this weapon reduces mobility, as do most LMGs, it delivers immense damage at an incredible rate.

LMGs aren't particularly popular in COD Warzone right now, but this weapon remains the lone exception. Building this loadout to ensure control will let players mow down their enemies with incredible time to kill.

SA87

Noted by some as the most underrated gun in COD Warzone, the SA87 can be built towards LMG damage or SMG speed. With the right kit, the weapon can be a low-recoil beast.

This weapon doesn't get a ton of play, but more gamers should try it out. Being one of the best at mid-range, the SA87 is an unexpected success.

